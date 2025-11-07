Yamal in the spotlight again: Spain coach De la Fuente and Barcelona president Laporta differ on the young star

Lamine Yamal has been at the center of tension between Spain and Barcelona since he returned from the September international break with an injury. That incident sparked a series of public exchanges involving Luis De la Fuente and Hansi Flick — a discussion that Joan Laporta has now subtly joined.

After missing Spain’s October call-up, Yamal has once again been included in the squad for the November international break, during which the team will aim to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Georgia and Turkey.

Joan Laporta held a press conference on Friday following the reopening of Camp Nou. There, among other topics, he addressed Yamal’s return to international duty. “I always see a national team call-up as a form of recognition, and Lamine is the best in the world in his position,” the Barcelona president said, according to Marca.

“It’s normal for them to call him up, but I’d like them to manage his workload,” Laporta added. “Besides, Spain are practically qualified — I think they only need one point. But I don’t want to pressure the coach or create controversy. I understand why they called him; it’s a sign of recognition.”

With a conciliatory tone, the Barcelona president expressed understanding toward Spain’s decision while still echoing the concerns previously voiced by Hansi Flick: he hopes Yamal won’t be overused during the international break so that he can return to the club in top condition.

What did the Spain coach say about Yamal?

Almost simultaneously with Laporta’s remarks at Camp Nou, Luis De la Fuente held a press conference ahead of Spain’s matches against Georgia and Turkey. When asked about his past discussions with Hansi Flick, he responded honestly: “We haven’t spoken again. We’ve only talked once. There’s time for everything; we’ll talk. But everything was clear.”

Regarding Lamine Yamal’s return, the Spanish coach was direct: “The answer is obvious. I think he’s in perfect condition. His coach said he was fit to play soccer, he’s regaining his level, and we’re happy about that,” said Luis, referring to the performance the young winger displayed during the recent UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge.

De la Fuente then made a clear contrast with Laporta’s comment about managing Yamal’s minutes. “He’ll be here for as long as we consider necessary,” the coach stated. And unlike the Barcelona president — who believes Spain are “practically qualified” — Luis remained cautious: “We’re playing for a lot, and we want to have our best players with us.”

Spain’s situation in the World Cup qualifiers

With just two matches remaining in the regular phase of the World Cup qualifiers, Spain lead Group E with 12 points, the result of four wins in four games. Close behind them are Turkey with 9 points, followed by Georgia (3) and Bulgaria (0).

If Spain defeat Georgia on Saturday, November 15, and Turkey fail to beat Bulgaria, De la Fuente’s team will secure their place in the 2026 World Cup. Otherwise, they will face a decisive clash against Turkey on Tuesday, November 18, at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.