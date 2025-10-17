Trending topics:
Fans still buying despite sky-high cost: 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket sales break records despite eye-watering prices for USMNT

By Martina Alcheva

World Cup trophy
© Getty ImagesWorld Cup trophy

The 2026 World Cup is still months away, but anticipation across North America has already reached fever pitch. FIFA, the global governing body of soccer, confirmed that more than one million tickets have already been sold, marking a record-breaking start to sales for a tournament still over half a year from kickoff. Yet, behind this milestone lies a staggering revelation: the cheapest ticket to see the United States men’s national team (USMNT) will cost an extraordinary $1,640.

In a statement on Thursday, FIFA hailed the surge in demand as evidence of soccer’s growing global pull, particularly in the three host nations — the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Fans from 212 countries and territories have already secured seats, even though only 28 of the 48 teams have officially qualified.

“As national teams across the globe compete for a place at the historic FIFA World Cup 26, I am thrilled so many football-loving fans also want to be part of this watershed event in North America,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. “It’s an incredible response, and a wonderful sign that the biggest, most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history is capturing the imagination of supporters everywhere.

According to FIFA, the demand has been dominated by buyers from the three host countries, followed closely by England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, and France. The tournament will kick off on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca and conclude with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026.

General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final at MetLife Stadium.

Fans snap up seats, but at a high price

FIFA’s update marks the first official tally since sales opened, and while enthusiasm is global, it comes with a sobering financial reality. Ticket data shows that the cheapest seats — Category 4 — start at around $60, but those are only available for a small number of matches. For most fixtures, prices climb sharply.

That’s particularly true for the USMNT, whose opening match will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12. When sales opened, Category 3 tickets were listed at $1,640Category 2 at $2,240, and Category 1 at $3,385. Those who waited too long were met with resale listings as high as $61,642, as per The Athletic.

Meanwhile, tickets for the final in New Jersey are listed at between $2,030 and $6,370, with resale prices already soaring past $9,500 per seat, and premium packages fetching as much as $57,500.

Gianni Infantino of FIFA

Gianni Infantino of FIFA

The second phase of sales

FIFA confirmed that Phase Two of ticket sales will open on October 27, offering fans another chance through a lottery-style Early Ticket Draw. Single-match, team-specific, and venue-specific packages will all be available. A third and final draw is expected to begin after the December 5 group-stage draw, when all 48 teams will be confirmed.

The tournament’s official resale platform has also launched, aiming to protect fans from fake listings and price manipulation. But even with official safeguards, the economics of scarcity are likely to drive prices even higher, especially for knockout rounds and marquee matchups.

