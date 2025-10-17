Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
PREMIER LEAGUE
Comments

Major Premier League rule revision proposed by Manchester City coach Guardiola: ‘Maybe I will change it’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola.
© Gareth CopleyManchester City head coach Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City will benefit this weekend from a Premier League rule. However, head coach Pep Guardiola admitted he would consider changing it in the future, if the decision were up to him.

For Matchday 8 of the English league, the Citizens will host Everton this Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, in one of the weekend’s most intriguing matchups. The Toffees are having a solid season so far, particularly under the leadership of Jack Grealish, who has scored one goal and provided four assists in seven matches.

However, the English winger won’t be available for head coach David Moyes for one important reason: Grealish is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, and Premier League rules prohibit loaned players from playing against their parent clubs.

“They’re the rules,” Guardiola said Friday when asked at a press conference about Grealish’s absence for Saturday’s match. “When I will be a CEO or president of a big institution in England maybe I will change it,” the Spanish coach added. “If he played it would be nice but I don’t have any opinion.”

Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring a goal for Everton.

Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring a goal for Everton.

Manchester City keeping a close eye on Grealish

When Manchester City decided this past summer to part ways with Jack Grealish in order to prioritize other players at his position, many were surprised—especially considering how much the Citizens paid for him in 2021: £100 million, or roughly $134 million, to Aston Villa.

Advertisement
Manchester United on alert over Bruno Fernandes and three other stars ahead of Liverpool showdown

see also

Manchester United on alert over Bruno Fernandes and three other stars ahead of Liverpool showdown

Since then, Grealish’s performances with Everton have exceeded expectations and clearly mark an improvement compared to his final stretch with Manchester City. His strong form has sparked speculation about a possible return to the England national team—and questions about his future at club level as well.

“Obviously he is there. The impact has been massive from day one. He got minutes and minutes and this is what he wanted,” Guardiola said of Grealish. “The decision we had with him, because he’s a lovely guy, but he’s back to real business and he’s playing every game.”

Manchester City looking to close the gap at the top

Manchester City’s start to the season has included two losses and a draw, causing them to fall behind in the title race. For now, it’s Arsenal who sit atop the table with 16 points, followed by Liverpool with 15. Tottenham and Bournemouth are tied in third with 14, and the Citizens are next with 13. A win against Everton could help them close the gap and move past the doubts raised by some of their recent performances.

Advertisement
Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
After Manchester City exit, Jack Grealish praises United legend following Everton move

After Manchester City exit, Jack Grealish praises United legend following Everton move

Jack Grealish has left Manchester City to join Everton and took a moment to pay tribute to a Manchester United icon.

Another struggling Premier League star to revive in Serie A after Christian Pulisic? Milan targets Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League winner

Another struggling Premier League star to revive in Serie A after Christian Pulisic? Milan targets Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League winner

Milan hit the nail on the head after luring Christian Pulisic from Chelsea. Now, the Italian giant aims to repeat this success story with another struggling Premier League star.

Ruben Amorim targets Pep Guardiola's fallen Manchester City star: United’s shocking plan to replace Garnacho

Ruben Amorim targets Pep Guardiola's fallen Manchester City star: United’s shocking plan to replace Garnacho

In a twist few could have predicted, Manchester United are reportedly considering signing a Manchester City star who has struggled for form under Pep Guardiola.

Messi’s departure still a problem for Barcelona: The one aspect Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski haven’t filled

Messi’s departure still a problem for Barcelona: The one aspect Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski haven’t filled

Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski have become the leading figures of Barcelona in the post-Lionel Messi era—but there’s still one key area where they fall short of the Argentine forward.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo