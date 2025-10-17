Major Premier League rule revision proposed by Manchester City coach Guardiola: ‘Maybe I will change it’

Manchester City will benefit this weekend from a Premier League rule. However, head coach Pep Guardiola admitted he would consider changing it in the future, if the decision were up to him.

For Matchday 8 of the English league, the Citizens will host Everton this Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, in one of the weekend’s most intriguing matchups. The Toffees are having a solid season so far, particularly under the leadership of Jack Grealish, who has scored one goal and provided four assists in seven matches.

However, the English winger won’t be available for head coach David Moyes for one important reason: Grealish is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, and Premier League rules prohibit loaned players from playing against their parent clubs.

“They’re the rules,” Guardiola said Friday when asked at a press conference about Grealish’s absence for Saturday’s match. “When I will be a CEO or president of a big institution in England maybe I will change it,” the Spanish coach added. “If he played it would be nice but I don’t have any opinion.”

Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring a goal for Everton.

Manchester City keeping a close eye on Grealish

When Manchester City decided this past summer to part ways with Jack Grealish in order to prioritize other players at his position, many were surprised—especially considering how much the Citizens paid for him in 2021: £100 million, or roughly $134 million, to Aston Villa.

Since then, Grealish’s performances with Everton have exceeded expectations and clearly mark an improvement compared to his final stretch with Manchester City. His strong form has sparked speculation about a possible return to the England national team—and questions about his future at club level as well.

“Obviously he is there. The impact has been massive from day one. He got minutes and minutes and this is what he wanted,” Guardiola said of Grealish. “The decision we had with him, because he’s a lovely guy, but he’s back to real business and he’s playing every game.”

Manchester City looking to close the gap at the top

Manchester City’s start to the season has included two losses and a draw, causing them to fall behind in the title race. For now, it’s Arsenal who sit atop the table with 16 points, followed by Liverpool with 15. Tottenham and Bournemouth are tied in third with 14, and the Citizens are next with 13. A win against Everton could help them close the gap and move past the doubts raised by some of their recent performances.

