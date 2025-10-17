Trending topics:
Barcelona and Joan Laporta’s Lionel Messi tribute at new Camp Nou in the works: First possible date emerges

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Joan Laporta (L), President of FC Barcelona, and Lionel Messi (R).
© Eric Alonso & Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesJoan Laporta (L), President of FC Barcelona, and Lionel Messi (R).

For years, Barcelona and its faithful supporters have lived with a void that not even time could completely heal. Joan Laporta, the club’s president, has spent much of his second tenure trying to restore the soul of the club — and that means reconnecting with Lionel Messi, the man who defined an era. Now, after months of hints and whispers, Laporta is finally working on a grand tribute at the renovated Spotify Camp Nou in honor of Barcelona’s greatest ever player. A possible date has even surfaced, though the club prefers to keep it under wraps for now, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding this long-awaited reunion.

Messi’s tearful farewell in 2021 remains one of the most painful chapters in Barcelona’s modern history. His exit was not the result of ambition or disagreement, but of a financial crisis that made his renewal impossible under La Liga’s salary cap. As Laporta admitted, the separation left deep scars on both sides.

“We had a very good relationship with Messi,” Laporta told 3Cat. “When we didn’t renew his contract, it was damaged, but we’ve managed to reconnect a bit. What we want now is to give him the great tribute he deserves.”

Those words carry a weight only time can measure. The Argentine moved to Catalonia at age 13 and went on to deliver 672 goals, 778 appearances, and 35 titles, becoming the club’s all-time leader in both goals and games played. His departure to Paris Saint-Germain marked the end of an era — one that, according to Laporta, “did not end the way anyone at Barca wanted.”

New FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona speaks during the FC Barcelona President official inaguration at Camp Nou on March 17, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi

Plans for tribute at the new Camp Nou

Barcelona’s dream of honoring Messi properly has been intertwined with the club’s ambitious stadium renovation project. The Spotify Camp Nou, currently under redevelopment, will soon reopen its doors — and Laporta wants Messi to be part of that historic moment.

According to club vice-president Elena Fort, the tribute “must happen when the stadium is completely finished.” While a partial reopening was expected for the Joan Gamper Trophy, the grand Messi event will wait until the full project is complete. Reports from RAC1 and La Vanguardia suggest that the official plan is to hold a massive ceremony when the Camp Nou reaches full capacity, which will exceed 104,000 spectators once complete.

spotify camp nou 2023

Spotify Camp Nou in 2023

When might it take place?

Inside the club, Laporta’s team has been preparing the logistics for what could become one of the grandest tributes in sports history. Early planning includes discussions about a special exhibition match at the Camp Nou featuring Messi’s former teammates, as well as performances, tributes, and fan-driven initiatives celebrating his career.

As per The Touchline on X, it is scheduled to take place in the latter part of summer 2026, when the stadium can accommodate 104,000 spectators. Still, no formal invitation has been extended to Messi’s camp. As journalist Roger Saperas (RAC1) revealed, “so far, the player’s representatives have not been contacted by Barcelona, though the club remains intent on making it happen.”

