The Saudi Pro League, which gained attention for attracting international stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, has seen a significant shake-up in player valuations. Transfermarkt recently updated the market values of 476 players in the league, and the results point to a downward trend for even the most high-profile stars. From Ronaldo to Neymar, the league’s marquee names are facing value slashes, reflecting challenges on and off the pitch.

Even at 39, Ronaldo remains the face of the Saudi Pro League, representing its ambition and appeal. Despite his impressive performances for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo’s market value decreased for the first time since his move to Saudi Arabia, dropping from €15 million to €12 million.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not just the face of the league for image reasons,” noted Transfermarkt Area Manager Tiberius Radziejewski. “His performances remain excellent, and he’s vying for the league’s top scorer crown despite Al-Nassr’s inconsistent season.”

The valuation, however, comes with a historic distinction: Ronaldo is now the most valuable 39-year-old player on record. When he turns 40, he is projected to hold the title of the most valuable 40-year-old in Transfermarkt‘s history. Yet, speculation about his future at Al-Nassr remains rife, with rumors linking him to a move to Al-Hilal.

Neymar: Financial setback

Neymar’s stint at Al-Hilal has been plagued by injuries and underwhelming performances. Once valued at €30 million, his market value has now halved to €15 million—the lowest since 2010.

“Neymar’s signing has turned out to be a financial disaster,” said Radziejewski. “With over 60 games missed in two years and just 42 minutes played this season, the magnitude of his value drop is unavoidable.” The Brazilian’s struggles have fueled speculation about his future in the league, with retirement rumors swirling amidst his ongoing injury woes.

However, the trend of value drops isn’t limited to aging stars. Younger players, like Ivan Toney and Moussa Diaby, also experienced significant downgrades.

Ivan Toney, who joined Al-Ahli from the Premier League, saw his value plummet by €22 million, from €50 million to €28 million. Issues such as underperformance, a gambling addiction diagnosis, and exclusion from his national team have contributed to the sharp decline.

Moussa Diaby, the most valuable player in the league, experienced a substantial cut as well, with his valuation falling from €55 million to €35 million—a 36.4% decrease. Despite the drop, Diaby remains a standout performer for Al-Ittihad.

Saudi Pro League’s most valuable players at moment

After the adjustments, the most valuable players in the Saudi Pro League include: