The 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is fast approaching, and national teams are gearing up to secure their spots in the global competition. With UEFA completing the preliminary draw for the European qualifiers, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Kylian Mbappe’s France now have a clearer picture of their potential opponents.

On Friday evening, UEFA conducted the draw for the 12 qualification groups, splitting them into six groups of five teams and six groups of four. European nations now have an idea of the teams they’ll face to secure one of the 16 UEFA spots in the tournament. However, final group assignments for teams still competing in the Nations League quarterfinals will depend on their results in March.

Mbappe’s France will face Croatia in a two-legged Nations League quarterfinal in March. The winner will join Group D alongside Ukraine, Iceland, and Azerbaijan, while the loser will be assigned to Group L, featuring the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, and Gibraltar.

Portugal, led by Ronaldo, is set to take on Denmark in another Nations League quarterfinal. The winner of this matchup will join Group F, which includes Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, and Armenia. The losing team will head to Group C, consisting of Greece, Scotland, and Belarus.

At 39 years old, Ronaldo continues to defy expectations and remains a pivotal figure for Portugal, increasing the likelihood of him competing in the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, Mbappe, despite recent tensions over Didier Deschamps’ decision to exclude him from certain matches, aims to claim his first Nations League title and lead France to another successful World Cup campaign.

UEFA Preliminary Draw results for the 2026 World Cup

Group A : Winner Italy-Germany (UEFA Nations League Quarter Finals 4), Slovakia, Northern Ireland, and Luxembourg.

: Winner Italy-Germany (UEFA Nations League Quarter Finals 4), Slovakia, Northern Ireland, and Luxembourg. Group B : Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, and Kosovo.

: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, and Kosovo. Group C : Defeated team Denmark-Portugal (UNL QF3), Greece, Scotland, and Belarus.

: Defeated team Denmark-Portugal (UNL QF3), Greece, Scotland, and Belarus. Group D : Winner Croatia-France (UNL QF2), Ukraine, Iceland, and Azerbaijan.

: Winner Croatia-France (UNL QF2), Ukraine, Iceland, and Azerbaijan. Group E : Winner Netherlands-Spain (UNL QF1), Türkiye, Georgia, and Bulgaria.

: Winner Netherlands-Spain (UNL QF1), Türkiye, Georgia, and Bulgaria. Group F : Winner Denmark-Portugal (UNL QF3), Hungary, Republic of Ireland, and Armenia.

: Winner Denmark-Portugal (UNL QF3), Hungary, Republic of Ireland, and Armenia. Group G : Defeated team Netherlands-Spain (UNL QF1), Poland, Finland, Lithuania, and Malta.

: Defeated team Netherlands-Spain (UNL QF1), Poland, Finland, Lithuania, and Malta. Group H : Austria, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and San Marino.

: Austria, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and San Marino. Group I : Defeated team Italy-Germany (UNL QF4), Norway, Israel, Estonia, and Moldova.

: Defeated team Italy-Germany (UNL QF4), Norway, Israel, Estonia, and Moldova. Group J : Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, and Liechtenstein

: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, and Liechtenstein Group K : England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra.

: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra. Group L: Defeated team Croatia-France (UNL QF2), Czechia, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, and Gibraltar.

Balancing the groups: UEFA’s rationale

One aspect of the draw that drew criticism from fans was the unequal group sizes, with six groups having four teams and six groups having five. This disparity means some teams will have to play more matches to qualify, but UEFA has addressed the reasoning behind the decision.

The primary factor is the ongoing Nations League. Teams that win their quarterfinal matchups will advance to the semifinals in June, delaying the start of their World Cup qualification journey until September. By assigning these teams to four-team groups, UEFA ensures a less congested schedule, creating a fairer competition for all participants.