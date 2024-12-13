After months of speculation, Inter Miami star and global soccer legend Lionel Messi has been officially unveiled as the latest Fortnite skin. The highly anticipated addition will be available in the Item Shop starting December 13 at 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST. Alongside the skin, players can purchase a full bundle featuring cosmetics, styles, emotes, and accessories.

Fortnite announced the collaboration across its social media platforms with an eye-catching video and the tagline, “Live the Legend.” The reveal showcased the skin’s key features, making it a standout addition to the game.

The Messi skin includes two unique outfits:

“ Lionel Messi “ Default Style : Features transformations into two iconic looks—Might (white lion) and Zeal (golden lion).

“ : Features transformations into two iconic looks—Might (white lion) and Zeal (golden lion). “Streetwear Spark Messi“: A casual style that can be customized with headphones and reactive effects.

Other additions to the bundle are two Pickaxes, the “Goated Glaive” and the “Fancy Futbol.” And then two exclusive emotes called “The Mane Event” (the built-in emote), and “#1 Fan Llama,” referencing Messi’s viral video imitating a goat sound while jokingly saying “Messi.”

Purchasing all items individually costs 5,300 V-Bucks, but the full bundle—including every Messi Fortnite item—is priced at 2,800 V-Bucks. For players starting with an empty V-Bucks wallet, the bundle costs $22.99 in real currency.

Lionel Messi joins as the fourth soccer player in Fortnite

While Fortnite missed out on the “Best Ongoing Game” award at the 2024 Game Awards, losing to Helldivers 2, the collaboration with Messi underscores its continued cultural relevance and impact in the gaming industry. However, this isn’t the first time a soccer player is included in the game.

Lionel Messi becomes the fourth soccer player to join Fortnite, following Neymar Jr. (April 2021), Marco Reus, and Harry Kane (both added in June 2021). However, unlike the other soccer skins, Messi’s outfits do not include a traditional team jersey.

Instead, the designs highlight his personal brand logo and creative streetwear-inspired aesthetics, blending elements from his Argentina and Inter Miami colors with innovative flair.