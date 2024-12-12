Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada dismissed speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo joining the club in time for the Club World Cup, calling the prospect “science fiction.” He also downplayed the chances of a potential final matchup between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal’s rivals. A transfer would be highly controversial, given Al-Hilal fans’ enthusiastic support for Messi, evidenced by chants during October’s 1-1 draw between the two clubs.

While some Saudi Pro League and Ministry of Sport officials favor a move to Al-Hilal, allowing Ronaldo to face Real Madrid in the Club World Cup (Al-Hilal is in Group H with Real Madrid, Salzburg, and Pachuca), this scenario is considered unlikely.

A contract extension at Al-Nassr until 2026 is viewed as the most probable outcome, with negotiations already underway. Ronaldo is reportedly content in Saudi Arabia, focused on reaching 1,000 career goals and securing a place in Portugal’s 2026 World Cup squad. These priorities outweigh the allure of a single Club World Cup appearance.

International matchup more likely than club showdown

Ronaldo and Messi could face off at the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico, an outcome Calzada considers far more probable than a club-level confrontation: “That sounds like science fiction,” he said. “Cristiano Ronaldo is not our player so it’s difficult to comment on that. He’s not a free agent just now, so it’s not nice to talk about that.”

