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Ex-AC Milan star Antonio Cassano delivers strong criticism to Rafael Leao: ‘ He wouldn’t even play in training’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Antonio Cassano and AC Milan star Rafael Leao.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesAntonio Cassano and AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Rafael Leão’s continuity at AC Milan has been called into question. While the Portuguese has emerged as a solid scorer amid Christian Pulisic’s drop in form, he has not managed to shine outside the left wing. Following his surge under coach Massimiliano Allegri and his disappointing performances, former Rossoneri star Antonio Cassano delivered strong criticism of Leao, making a firm statement.

During an interview in Viva El Futbol, via YouTube, Antonio Cassano delivered strong criticism to Rafael Leao recent performances, leaving a strong statement: “Milan, in an easy league, Leão struggles massively. In my Real Madrid, he wouldn’t even play in training. Not even in that Milan with Ibra, Robinho, Pato, and Inzaghi.”

Unlike previous seasons, Leão has not looked entirely comfortable at the Rossoneri, as coach Allegri has deployed him as a second striker, far from his best version on the left wing. While he has managed to score 10 goals in 25 matches, he has not been able to impress the fans with his impact, often being substituted. In addition, the Portuguese had an outburst with Allegri after being taken off in the previous match vs. Lazio.

Far from being Cassano’s first criticism of Rafael, the Ex-Rossoneri made his dissatisfaction with the player clear back in 2023. Leão made two or three runs, but never shot on goal and didn’t track back. Zero assists, zero goals, he misses the decisive play. Leão makes a few full-speed runs, pushes the ball forward and that’s it. But in these matches you have to make the difference,” he said, via Bobo TV.

Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao of AC Milan

Report: Rafael Leao’s AC Milan future in doubt

Massimiliano Allegri successfully transformed AC Milan, revitalizing them into a competitive force in Serie A. By focusing on a robust midfield and solid defense, he restored the team’s stability, albeit at the expense of their attacking prowess. Due to these lackluster offensive performances, the Rossoneri are preparing for a significant roster overhaul, which reportedly casts doubt on Rafael Leão’s position with the team.

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According to Matteo Moretto, via X, AC Milan are open to Leão’s departure in the summer of 2026. However, they would only let him leave for a strong offer, meaning he is no longer considered untouchable within the squad. As a result, the Portuguese could be heading to the Premier League, where he has attracted interest from several clubs looking to maximize his best version as a left winger, which could make a move appealing to him.

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