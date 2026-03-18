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UEFA Champions League bracket: When are the 2025-26 quarterfinals and who is playing?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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The UEFA Champions League trophy.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesThe UEFA Champions League trophy.

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 has concluded, with eight teams eliminated and eight others punching their tickets to the quarterfinals. With the bracket predetermined, there is no need for a draw, and the quarterfinal matchups and schedule are already set.

The Round of 16 produced several stunning results, with a number of sides that had finished in the top eight during the league phase falling to opponents who had to come through the playoff round just to reach this stage.

Among the top-eight finishers who were eliminated are Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City, while Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Bodø/Glimt, Newcastle United, and Galatasaray also made early exits. Arsenal and Liverpool are the only two English club remaining in the competition.

Who is playing in the UCL quarterfinals?

When the Round of 16 draw was made, UEFA also mapped out the full path each side would need to follow to reach the Champions League final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. The quarterfinal matchups are as follows:

Champions League charts.

Champions League charts.

  • Sporting CP vs. Arsenal
  • Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool
  • Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
  • Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid
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In the semifinals, the winner of Sporting CP-Arsenal will face the winner of Barcelona-Atlético Madrid, while on the other side of the bracket, the winner of PSG-Liverpool will take on the winner of Real Madrid-Bayern Munich.

When are the UCL quarterfinals?

The first legs of the quarterfinal ties will be played on Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8, the week after the March international break concludes. The second legs follow the week after, on April 14 and 15, with the specific schedule for each individual tie still to be confirmed.

*Developing story…

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