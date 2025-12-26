Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, or Lamine Yamal? UEFA Champions League winner Marco van Basten drops shock verdict on world’s best player

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi (left), Kylian Mbappe (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left), Kylian Mbappe (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

The debate over who sits at the very top of world soccer has defined an entire generation. Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiKylian Mbappe, or Lamine Yamal—each name represents a different era, a different idea of greatness. Now, as soccer enters a period of transition, a new verdict has arrived from one of the sport’s most respected voices. Marco van Basten, a two-time UEFA Champions League winner and three-time Ballon d’Or recipient, has made his choice for the best player in the world right now. And it is a decision that challenges long-held assumptions about age, experience, and hierarchy at the very top of the game.

Van Basten’s words have quickly rippled through the soccer world—not because they dismiss the achievements of the sport’s modern icons, but because they signal a shift that many believed was still years away.

The player Lamine Yamal has been officially crowned by Marco van Basten as the best player in the world right now. Speaking on Ziggo Sport’s Rondo, the Dutch legend left little room for interpretation. “Lamine Yamal, without a doubt, is the best player in the world right now,” van Basten said, delivering one of the most definitive endorsements imaginable.

Coming from a figure whose career set benchmarks for excellence, the statement carried exceptional weight. For the Dutchman, this is not about future potential or promise. It’s about current dominance, influence on matches, and the ability to decide games at the highest level—qualities he believes Yamal already possesses.

Declaring a teenager superior to established icons like Ronaldo, Messi, or Mbappe is not a casual opinion. It is a radical statement rooted in observation rather than reputation. Ronaldo and Messi defined soccer for nearly two decades, rewriting record books and reshaping what longevity means at the elite level.  Mbappe has been widely viewed as their natural successor, combining youth, speed, and decisive end product on the biggest stages. Yet van Basten’s assessment suggests that the conversation has already moved on. In his view, the game’s present—not its past or future—belongs to Yamal.

Advertisement
Who really works harder, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Legend sets record straight on work ethic debate

see also

Who really works harder, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Legend sets record straight on work ethic debate

The 2025 breakthrough that changed everything

The year 2025 has been transformational. Yamal has gone from prodigious talent to central figure, establishing himself as a decisive force for club and country in the Spanish system. At just 18, he finished second in the Ballon d’Or race—an achievement that historically belongs to players at the peak of their careers.

He also led elite metrics that go beyond goals, including dribbling success and overall attacking influence, while becoming the most commercially visible player in world soccer through record jersey sales. These are not developmental statistics. They are indicators of dominance.

Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal dethrones Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with jaw-dropping 2025 shirt sales record

see also

Lamine Yamal dethrones Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with jaw-dropping 2025 shirt sales record

Van Basten’s warning: Greatness must be protected

Despite his glowing praise, van Basten also issued a clear note of caution. “All I hope for is that we get to enjoy watching him for as long as possible,” he added, emphasizing the importance of careful management. The Dutch legend understands the risks that come with early stardom. Injuries, overload, and expectation have shortened many promising careers before their true peak.

Yamal has already faced physical setbacks, missing matches this season due to pubalgia—an early reminder that even generational talent is vulnerable. For van Basten, protection is not about limiting ambition. It is about ensuring longevity. The goal is not just brilliance—but sustained brilliance.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Sergio Ramos included: Gareth Bale builds his perfect player, but shockingly no place for ex-Tottenham teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Sergio Ramos included: Gareth Bale builds his perfect player, but shockingly no place for ex-Tottenham teammates

The debate over soccer’s greatest qualities usually invites abstract answers, but when Gareth Bale was asked to construct his version of the perfect player, the result was anything but theoretical.

Lionel Messi-like numbers: Lamine Yamal finishes 2025 ahead of Kylian Mbappe in crucial attacking feat

Lionel Messi-like numbers: Lamine Yamal finishes 2025 ahead of Kylian Mbappe in crucial attacking feat

Lionel Messi's successor in Catalonia, Yamal, has not only matched the elite—he has surpassed them at just 18, topping Mbappe in a decisive attacking feat that underlines how rapidly the balance of power is shifting.

Lamine Yamal, Vinicius, and Erling Haaland included, but no Kylian Mbappe: Soccer’s most valuable XI sees major shift with Real Madrid star absent

Lamine Yamal, Vinicius, and Erling Haaland included, but no Kylian Mbappe: Soccer’s most valuable XI sees major shift with Real Madrid star absent

The latest market update has produced a striking new picture: Vinicius Junior, Lamine Yamal, and Erling Haaland all make the cut—yet Kylian Mbappe does not.

How to watch Morocco vs Mali in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

How to watch Morocco vs Mali in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco play against Mali on Matchday 1 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s everything you need to watch the matchup, including kickoff time and full broadcast information with TV and streaming options for viewers in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo