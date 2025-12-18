Pep Guardiola’s future uncertain: Manchester City reportedly target a top Premier League coach amid his potential departure

Pep Guardiola has emerged as one of the most influential figures in Manchester City‘s history. Through the implementation of his renowned playing style, he has secured multiple Premier League titles and even clinched a UEFA Champions League. However, his future with the club remains uncertain, prompting the Citizens to consider other top Premier League managers in anticipation of the Spaniard’s possible departure.

According to The Athletic, several sources within Manchester City believe Pep Guardiola could be approaching his final stage at the club. Although he is under contract until 2027, the Spaniard may be considering retirement or taking time away from soccer. Far from being an unsolvable drama, the Citizens are already targeting several candidates as potential successors. However, one top Premier League coach stands out as the clear favorite.

Enzo Maresca has emerged as the leading candidate to become the next Manchester City head coach, reports David Ornstein. While the Italian is under contract with Chelsea until 2029, his profile is highly valued within the club, as he previously worked as an assistant coach under Pep Guardiola. Nevertheless, his departure from the Blues would not be straightforward, as he is viewed as a key figure within the team.

Acknowledging that his exit could be complex, Pep Guardiola would reportedly be willing to participate actively with Manchester City in the search for his successor. This approach shows that the Citizens’ sporting project goes far beyond a single manager, as they aim to ensure continuity that allows players to develop and the club to remain truly competitive. In addition to Maresca, the club is also considering other candidates for the role.

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, embraces Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.

Not only Maresca: Manchester City also eye other top coaches

While Enzo Maresca is considered one of the leading candidates to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, he is not the only option, as several other names are also on the list. Given the substantial fee that would be required to secure the Italian’s departure from Chelsea, the Citizens are also considering managers who could represent a smooth transition following the Spaniard’s exit, all of whom have experience in the Premier League.

Like Maresca, Vincent Kompany has also been mentioned as a potential candidate to take over from Pep Guardiola, as per DSports. However, the coach has shown clear commitment to Bayern Munich, although a potential departure cannot be ruled out, as he remains a Manchester City legend. Alongside him, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola has also reportedly emerged as a strong candidate, as his contract expires at the end of 2026, opening the door to a possible move.