Erling Haaland joins two Premier League legends in a surprising record after his scoring surge for Manchester City

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Erling Haland of Manchester City celebrates a Premier League victory.
Erling Haland of Manchester City celebrates a Premier League victory.

Manchester City started the 2025-26 season strong but have struggled to retain their lead in the Premier League. Despite this, Erling Haaland remains the most consistent player on Pep Guardiola’s team. The Norwegian has demonstrated significant tactical evolution, transitioning from being merely a prolific goalscorer to a more integral part of the team’s overall play. Moreover, he has matched an impressive record previously held by two Premier League legends.

According to OptaJoe on X, formerly known as Twitter, Erling Haaland has become the third player in Premier League history to score more than two goals in four or more consecutive home games. Joining the Norwegian Manchester City player is Robbie Fowler, who achieved four consecutive games in 1995/96, and Luis Suarez, with five games in 2013.

In the 2025 season, Erling has stunned everyone with his remarkable scoring pace. In 13 games with Manchester City, he has netted 17 goals, making him the sole player on the team to reach double digits this season. With his impressive goal-scoring ability, the Norwegian is just six goals short of surpassing Joe Hayes as the team’s second-highest scorer in history and needs 120 more to overtake Sergio Aguero as the top scorer.

Erling Haaland ties another Premier League record with his incredible goal scoring form

Not only did Erling Haaland equal the record held by Luis Suarez and Robbie Fowler, but he also matched another milestone he had already set earlier. According to OptaJoe on X, the Manchester City star has scored 12 goals in the first 10 Premier League games this season. This achievement ties him with Les Ferdinand, who netted 13 goals in 10 games in the 1995-96 season, and his own record of 15 goals in 10 games during the 2022-23 season.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland scoring a goal

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring a goal.

His remarkable offensive contributions have captured the attention of Pep Guardiola, who asserted that his significance now parallels that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While such statements may appear audacious, Manchester City rely heavily on him for scoring prowess. Consequently, the Citizens have extended his contract through 2034, cementing his status as the undisputed cornerstone of their sports project.

Haaland to leave Man City? Former Premier League executive makes bold prediction about the Norwegian’s future

Haaland to leave Man City? Former Premier League executive makes bold prediction about the Norwegian’s future

Erling’s appetite for records remains unquenched as he sets his sights on an illustrious benchmark established by Alan Shearer. With a remarkable tally of 96 goals in just 106 appearances, the Norwegian striker is a mere five goals away from surpassing the Premier League legend’s record. Shearer achieved 100 goals in 124 games, making him the fastest player in the competition’s history to reach this milestone.

