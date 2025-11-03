Trending topics:
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti sets the record straight with Vinicius Jr. after controversy with Xabi Alonso

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) of Brazil and Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.
Vinicius Junior made headlines this week for his frustrated reaction after being subbed off by Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso in El Clásico. Now, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has weighed in on the incident, setting the record straight with his star forward.

On October 26, Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over FC Barcelona to reclaim the top spot in La Liga after a strong team performance. However, attention quickly shifted to the sidelines when Vinicius walked straight to the locker room after being replaced by Alonso in the 72nd minute, a reaction that later prompted a public apology from the Brazilian.

When unveiling Brazil’s latest squad list on Monday, Ancelotti was asked about Vinicius’ reaction: “We have a very good relationship with Vinicius. When something happens, we make sure to talk about it. I spoke with Vinicius about the issue, about his reaction. I told him what I thought — that it was a mistake. He apologized, and it’s a resolved matter. He’s a very important player and has no problems here, nor at his club with his coach.

The Italian manager was also questioned about Vinicius’ personal life but quickly dismissed the topic. “I’m neither his father nor his brother. I just want to be his coach. His personal life is his own,” Ancelotti stated.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, speaks with Vinicius Junior.

Ancelotti has been the coach under whom Vinicius reached his best form at Real Madrid, to the point that the forward wrote a heartfelt message on his social media welcoming him when the Italian was announced as Brazil’s new manager. Still, Alonso was also coached by Ancelotti during his days as a soccer player, and in this case, the veteran tactician showed his full support for the current Real Madrid boss.

Ancelotti includes Real Madrid stars in Brazil call-up

Despite the incident with Alonso, Vinicius Junior has been included in Brazil’s squad for the upcoming European tour during the November international break. His Real Madrid teammates Rodrygo and Éder Militão were also called up, while young prospect Endrick was left out once again.

Brazil will be facing Senegal on November 15 at Emirates Stadium and then take on Tunisia on November 18 in Lille, France. With Ancelotti still testing players, including the surprise inclusion of former Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, the Italian coach is expected to finalize his core group ahead of the March window, when Brazil are set to face France and Croatia in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

