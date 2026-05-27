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Report: Pep Guardiola reportedly open to coach England in the future after Manchester City stint

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Final match.
© Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesPep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Final match.

Pep Guardiola has become a legendary manager in the Premier League, transforming the history of Manchester City. Despite his tremendous success, he decided to leave the club, surprising everyone. Even though he has attracted significant interest from numerous teams, he appears determined to take a break from management. However, the Spanish coach is reportedly open to coach England in the future.

According to Jack Gaughan, via Sky Sports, Pep Guardiola has told close friends that he would like to become England’s head coach. However, he is not looking to take the role anytime soon, but rather in the future if circumstances align. With this in mind, the Spanish manager may choose not to return to coach teams, instead focusing on national teams, marking a radical shift in his managerial career similar to Carlo Ancelotti.

Looking ahead, Thomas Tuchel will remain England’s head coach, as he is under contract until 2028. Since taking charge of the national team, he has implemented a clear playing identity focused on collective football, even deciding to leave figures such as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer out of the 2026 World Cup squad. With this in mind, he appears to be leading a long-term project, potentially complicating Pep Guardiola’s ambitions.

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If Tuchel fails to impress at the 2026 World Cup, his future with England could be at risk. Having left so much world-class talent out of the squad, the fans may not forgive a disappointing campaign. Nevertheless, all indications suggest he will remain in charge until UEFA Euro 2028, where his future with the national team could ultimately be decided, potentially giving Guardiola enough time to shape his own vision for the role.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, talks with Phil Foden during the West Ham game.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, talks with Phil Foden.

Pep Guardiola will remain in a different role at Manchester City

Unlike his departure from FC Barcelona, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have not completely parted ways. Although his time as head coach has come to an end, the Spaniard revealed that he would not be leaving the club’s structure entirely. With this in mind, he is expected to maintain a key role not only within the Citizens, but also across City Football Group, as he will take on the position of Global Ambassador.

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Pep Guardiola issues blunt message to Manchester City on his successor: ‘It doesn’t work to copy and paste in this kind of job’

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Pep Guardiola issues blunt message to Manchester City on his successor: ‘It doesn’t work to copy and paste in this kind of job’

Guardiola will have a role similar to the one Jürgen Klopp currently holds. As per Fabrizio Romano, Pep will play a key role within City Football Group, providing technical guidance to clubs such as Manchester City, Girona, Palermo, ESTAC Troyes, Lommel SK, New York City, Esporte Clube Bahia, Montevideo City Torque, Yokohama F. Marinos, Melbourne City, Mumbai City, Shenzhen Peng City, and Club Bolívar, all of which belong to the same conglomerate.

With this in mind, Pep Guardiola would not be in a rush to take another managerial role with a national team, as he will remain linked to soccer through a more administrative position that gives him greater freedom. In addition, England would likely have to offer him a highly attractive project, as he will surely receive approaches from other national teams or even FC Barcelona.

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