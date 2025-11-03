Mohamed Salah, amid criticism, ties impressive Wayne Rooney Premier League record in Liverpool’s latest win

Liverpool have failed to find consistent form at the start of the 2025-26 season. After winning just one of their last five games, Arne Slot’s team is being criticized for its lack of efficiency despite its million-dollar signings. One of the most exposed players has been Mohamed Salah, who has not had as brilliant a start to the season as in previous years. However, the Egyptian seems to be regaining his form and has equaled Wayne Rooney‘s impressive Premier League record.

Following his goal in Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa, Mohamed Salah has reached 276 goal contributions, tying Wayne Rooney for the highest number of contributions for a single Premier League team. Since joining the Reds, the Egyptian has scored 188 goals and provided 88 assists, establishing a high scoring rate that underscores his importance as one of the most significant players in the team’s history.

Mohamed Salah, despite equaling Rooney’s record, has struggled to lead Liverpool’s offense as effectively as usual at the start of the 2025-26 season. In 14 games, he has scored only five goals and contributed three assists. However, he isn’t the only player on the team who has underperformed; none have reached double digits, even with the signings of forwards Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Despite an unstable start, Salah has one of the best opportunities to turn his season around. Liverpool take on Real Madrid, who have been in top form after a series of victories. With Alexander Isak absent, the English team will place their trust in the Egyptian and Hugo Ekitike. If Mohamed shines and leads the Reds to victory, it could mark a turning point for him to relaunch his scoring streak in the 2025-26 season.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool applauds the fans.

Mohamed Salah imposes a higher scoring ratio than Ian Rush in Liverpool’s scoring record chase

Since arriving in Liverpool in 2017, Mohamed Salah has emerged as a record-breaking player. Although his initial stint in the Premier League with Chelsea was not particularly impressive, the Egyptian has risen to become the highest-scoring foreign player in the league’s history. His impact extends beyond this feat, as he has also netted 250 goals for the Reds, boasting a scoring ratio that surpasses even the club’s all-time record holder, Ian Rush.

# Name Number of goals Ratio 1. Ian Rush 346 goals 0.52 2. Roger Hunt 285 goals 0.58 3. Mohamed Salah 250 goals 0.60 4. Gordon Hodgson 241 goals 0.64 5. Billy Liddell 228 goals 0.43 Data reported by The Athletic

With a remarkable scoring rate of 0.60 goals per game, Mohamed Salah has cemented his status as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history, amassing 250 goals. Moreover, his impressive ratio, second only to Gordon Hodgson’s 0.64, indicates a strong potential for Salah to become the team’s all-time leading scorer. With a contract extending until 2027, he needs just 97 more goals to claim the top position in this regard.