Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Mohamed Salah, amid criticism, ties impressive Wayne Rooney Premier League record in Liverpool’s latest win

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Wayne Rooney of Manchester United.
© Carl Recine/Dave Thompson/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool and Wayne Rooney of Manchester United.

Liverpool have failed to find consistent form at the start of the 2025-26 season. After winning just one of their last five games, Arne Slot’s team is being criticized for its lack of efficiency despite its million-dollar signings. One of the most exposed players has been Mohamed Salah, who has not had as brilliant a start to the season as in previous years. However, the Egyptian seems to be regaining his form and has equaled Wayne Rooney‘s impressive Premier League record.

Following his goal in Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa, Mohamed Salah has reached 276 goal contributions, tying Wayne Rooney for the highest number of contributions for a single Premier League team. Since joining the Reds, the Egyptian has scored 188 goals and provided 88 assists, establishing a high scoring rate that underscores his importance as one of the most significant players in the team’s history.

Mohamed Salah, despite equaling Rooney’s record, has struggled to lead Liverpool’s offense as effectively as usual at the start of the 2025-26 season. In 14 games, he has scored only five goals and contributed three assists. However, he isn’t the only player on the team who has underperformed; none have reached double digits, even with the signings of forwards Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Despite an unstable start, Salah has one of the best opportunities to turn his season around. Liverpool take on Real Madrid, who have been in top form after a series of victories. With Alexander Isak absent, the English team will place their trust in the Egyptian and Hugo Ekitike. If Mohamed shines and leads the Reds to victory, it could mark a turning point for him to relaunch his scoring streak in the 2025-26 season.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool applauds the fans during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on September 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool applauds the fans.

Mohamed Salah imposes a higher scoring ratio than Ian Rush in Liverpool’s scoring record chase

Since arriving in Liverpool in 2017, Mohamed Salah has emerged as a record-breaking player. Although his initial stint in the Premier League with Chelsea was not particularly impressive, the Egyptian has risen to become the highest-scoring foreign player in the league’s history. His impact extends beyond this feat, as he has also netted 250 goals for the Reds, boasting a scoring ratio that surpasses even the club’s all-time record holder, Ian Rush.

Advertisement
Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on Liverpool fans’ expected reception before showdown with Real Madrid

see also

Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on Liverpool fans’ expected reception before showdown with Real Madrid

#NameNumber of goalsRatio
1.Ian Rush346 goals0.52
2.Roger Hunt285 goals0.58
3.Mohamed Salah250 goals0.60
4.Gordon Hodgson241 goals0.64
5.Billy Liddell228 goals0.43
Data reported by The Athletic

With a remarkable scoring rate of 0.60 goals per game, Mohamed Salah has cemented his status as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history, amassing 250 goals. Moreover, his impressive ratio, second only to Gordon Hodgson’s 0.64, indicates a strong potential for Salah to become the team’s all-time leading scorer. With a contract extending until 2027, he needs just 97 more goals to claim the top position in this regard.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mohamed Salah’s replacement? Liverpool are reportedly targeting Premier League winger for near future

Mohamed Salah’s replacement? Liverpool are reportedly targeting Premier League winger for near future

Liverpool are enduring one of their worst season starts in years, suffering four straight defeats. Mohamed Salah, often criticized for his slump in form, faces scrutiny. Amid this, the Reds reportedly eye a promising Premier League winger to bolster their attack.

Why isn’t Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League match?

Why isn’t Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League match?

For the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt, Liverpool fans were left in shock as star Mohamed Salah has been left out of the starting lineup.

Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi challenged by MLS star in finalists list for African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi challenged by MLS star in finalists list for African Player of the Year

The finalists for the African Player of the Year have been announced, with a Major League Soccer star set to challenge Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi for the prestigious honor.

Carlo Ancelotti makes final decision on Neymar’s Brazil call-up after Santos star’s return from injury

Carlo Ancelotti makes final decision on Neymar’s Brazil call-up after Santos star’s return from injury

After making his return from injury at Santos, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made a final decision on Neymar's call-up for the November international break.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo