After a six-month hiatus from professional soccer, Sergio Ramos, the legendary Real Madrid defender and former Paris Saint-Germain teammate of Lionel Messi, may have found a new destination. Known for his leadership, defensive prowess, and a career filled with accolades, Ramos has sparked rumors about his next move as the January transfer window approaches.

One club in South America has openly expressed interest, adding a new layer of intrigue to the speculation surrounding Ramos. While the mystery persists, the club has confirmed its readiness to negotiate with the World Cup-winning Spaniard, but only on its terms.

At 38, the former La Roja international remains a prominent name in global soccer. A product of Sevilla’s youth academy, Ramos rose to fame during his illustrious stint at Real Madrid, where he won multiple Champions League titles, La Liga trophies, and other domestic and international honors.

Following his time at Real Madrid, Ramos spent two seasons at PSG, where he played alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbape, and Neymar before returning to Sevilla for a brief spell. Since leaving Sevilla as a free agent in mid-2024, the defender has remained without a club, prompting speculation about his next destination.

The veteran has reportedly rejected offers from clubs like Corinthians, Monterrey, and new MLS side San Diego FC. However, recent developments suggest he could still be heading to South America.

Brazilian giants ready to step up?

In a surprising twist, a Brazilian club has stepped forward, expressing interest in signing Ramos. Pedro Lourenco, the majority shareholder of the Cruzeiro, recently told Radio Itatiaia: “If he wants to come, under our terms, he can come. We’ll talk to him. Who knows, maybe it’ll be him, because we’re going to bring in a defender.”

Although discussions have yet to begin, Alexandre Mattos, the club’s soccer CEO, confirmed that Ramos’ name has been circulating among Brazilian clubs through intermediaries. However, he noted that the Spaniard appears uncertain about playing in South America.

“I would say that they are calling and talking, but Sergio Ramos does not have the idea in his head that he wants to go to South America or Arabia. He needs to resolve that. Does he want to come and work in Brazil, within our reality? Then we will talk,” Mattos stated.

Financial constraints have complicated Cruzeiro’s search for defensive reinforcements. Recent attempts to sign high-profile players have been hindered by steep transfer fees and salary demands. Ramos, as a free agent, represents a more feasible option if terms can be agreed upon.

How would Ramos help Cruzeiro?

For Cruzeiro, securing a player of Ramos’ stature would mark a significant coup. At nearly 39 years old, the centre-back would bring unparalleled experience and leadership to a team currently rebuilding under coach Fernando Diniz.

The club’s defensive lineup, which includes Joao Marcelo, Jonathan Jesus, Lucas Villalba, and Ze Ivaldo, could benefit greatly from Ramos’ expertise. Meanwhile, youngster Weverton is expected to be loaned out, emphasizing the need for a high-caliber addition.