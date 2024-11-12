Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s most decorated player, continues to redefine what it means to be a legend, setting no clear end date for his career as he eyes potential milestones. Recently, at an awards ceremony in Portugal where he received the prestigious Quina de Platino award, Ronaldo acknowledged the challenges of maintaining his level of performance as he nears 40. Having played in multiple leagues and won countless accolades, Ronaldo has achieved nearly everything in soccer, yet the question remains—can he reach the elusive 1,000-goal mark before he retires?

Ronaldo’s perspective on his career has shifted. In the past, he publicly expressed his ambition to hit 1,000 career goals, a feat that would be nearly impossible for most players, even those at their peak. Yet, in a reflective moment at the ceremony, the veteran expressed a newfound focus on the present, sharing, “I now face my life as living in the moment. I can’t think long term anymore.”

This change in mindset highlights his awareness of the physical demands required to perform at his level, especially as he continues to play for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while still representing Portugal. Despite this, he doesn’t dismiss the possibility of reaching the milestone, stating, “If I reach 1,000 goals, that’s fine, but if I don’t, I’m already the player with the most goals in history.”

1,000-goal milestone: Is it feasible?

With over 900 goals under his belt, Ronaldo is tantalizingly close to reaching the 1,000-goal mark. However, scoring an additional 100 goals will be no small feat, particularly as he approaches his 40s. Playing in the Saudi Pro League could favor his goal tally, as the competition there is generally considered less demanding than in Europe’s top leagues. The question remains whether his body will hold up long enough to reach that target, especially considering his comments on living day-to-day, with the future more uncertain than ever.

One of the key themes Ronaldo touched upon was his enduring pride in representing Portugal. Reflecting on recent instances where prominent players have opted out of national duties, Ronaldo voiced disappointment, saying, “I think there is nothing better than representing the national team: playing, representing the whole country, its culture, your children, your mother, your father, your best friends.”

This statement comes at a time when numerous international players have chosen to skip national team call-ups, citing injuries and the need for rest amidst grueling club schedules. Ronaldo’s dedication to Portugal remains evident, especially with the possibility of him extending his career to participate in the 2026 World Cup in North America. Although he neither confirmed nor denied his participation, this would be his sixth World Cup—a fitting close to an exceptional international career.

Will Ronaldo play until 2026?

Ronaldo received the Quina de Platino award, celebrating his outstanding contributions to Portuguese soccer. Fernando Gomes, President of the Portuguese Football Federation, emphasized Ronaldo’s unique commitment to the national team, calling him “an outstanding ambassador who feels the jersey and feels Portugal.” This recognition moment underscores Ronaldo’s impact on soccer and the country’s cultural landscape, solidifying his legacy far beyond his goal-scoring records.

Looking ahead, the Al-Nassr star has left the door open for future opportunities, whether in domestic leagues or for Portugal. Playing in the 2026 World Cup would be an extraordinary testament to his longevity, though he is realistic about what it will take to remain in top form. “It’s about living in the moment, seeing how my legs will respond in the next few years,” he said, hinting that his physical condition will ultimately dictate his career length.