ACF Fiorentina released an encouraging update on the condition of midfielder Edoardo Bove on Monday, reporting that the 22-year-old is “awake, alert, and oriented” following his on-field collapse during Sunday’s match against Inter Milan.

The club announced via social media that Bove had a restful night, was extubated earlier today, and is currently awake, alert, and responsive. He remains hospitalized at Florence’s Careggi Hospital, where he is undergoing further observation.

Club officials visited Bove this morning and reported a positive atmosphere. Alessandro Ferrari, the club’s Sporting Director, expressed relief and optimism: “We’re much happier and more relaxed. We spoke with him, and he’s lucid, alert, and even joking. Obviously, the situation needs to remain under medical control.”

Ferrari also revealed that Bove called the team, reassuring them and urging them to return to play. “He managed to talk to the team and convinced them to play on Wednesday,” Ferrari added. “We’ll be on the pitch because we want to get back to the routine quickly, thanks to the enthusiasm Edoardo gave us.”

Initial examinations rule out serious injuries

Bove collapsed on the field 16 minutes into Sunday’s game against Inter Milan, experiencing convulsions as shown in broadcast footage. A joint statement from Fiorentina and the hospital reported that initial cardiac and neurological tests ruled out any major damage to his central nervous system or cardiorespiratory system.

Fiorentina will resume normal training today and will face Empoli in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on Wednesday at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, the very stadium where Bove suffered his collapse.

While Bove’s recovery is progressing positively, he will continue to be monitored closely by medical professionals. The swift positive update offers immense relief to the club, fans, and the soccer community, as the focus shifts to supporting Bove’s full recovery. The entire soccerl community is sending well wishes for a complete and speedy recovery for the young player.