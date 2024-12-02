The Italian football world breathed a collective sigh of relief today following the on-field collapse of Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove during Sunday’s Serie A match against Inter Milan. Hours after shocking footage circulated online, positive news emerged concerning the 22-year-old’s condition.

Bove, who dramatically collapsed just 16 minutes into the game, has been extubated and is reported to be “conscious, awake, and alert.” Local media confirmed that he is responding appropriately to questions from medical personnel and family members.

Despite the encouraging progress, Bove remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Florence’s Careggi Hospital and will undergo further tests throughout the day.

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino visited Bove at the hospital earlier this morning, joining the player’s parents and girlfriend at his bedside. Teammates, including Danilo Cataldi, have also offered their support, and club officials are expected to visit in the coming hours.

Initial diagnosis and recovery

After collapsing on the pitch, Bove regained consciousness and his heartbeat thanks to swift medical intervention at the stadium and subsequent treatment at the hospital. He spent the night sedated. Initial examinations ruled out any acute neurological or cardiac damage.

While the exact cause of Bove’s collapse remains unclear, one hypothesis pointsto a sudden drop in blood potassium levels, potentially leading to cardiac issues.

The possibility that a hard collision with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries may have contributed to the incident is not being ruled out. Further investigation will be needed to confirm the exact cause.

The incident and immediate aftermath

The match between Fiorentina and Inter Milan, featuring Lautaro Martínez, came to an abrupt halt following Bove’s collapse. Players from both teams rushed to his aid, immediately signaling for medical personnel. After initial on-field treatment, Bove was transferred to a nearby hospital. The game was subsequently suspended.

ACF Fiorentina released an official statement, confirming Bove’s hospitalization and reassuring fans that initial tests showed no signs of serious neurological or cardiovascular damage.

Club president Rocco Commisso also offered a message of support, stating: “Forza Edoardo, we’re with you. You’re a strong kid with great character. We’re helping the boy’s family during this time.”

Further updates are expected as the medical team conducts additional tests and assesses his continued recovery. The Italian football community continues to hold Bove in their thoughts and prayers, wishing him a full and speedy recovery.