One of the most controversial moments in La Liga this weekend occurred before the match between Real Valladolid and Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side delivered a crushing 0-5 defeat to the home team, but the drama started long before the final whistle. Ahead of the game, Real Valladolid fans staged a protest against club president Ronaldo Nazario, displaying flags that read “Ronaldo go home.”

The fans’ frustrations stem from their deep concern about the club’s current plight. After 15 matches in the 2024-25 season, Valladolid has managed only 2 wins and 3 draws, while suffering 10 defeats. The criticism has not been limited to the management but has also extended to both the coach and the players.

Saturday’s heavy loss to Atletico Madrid was the final straw, prompting the club to part ways with coach Paulo Pezzolano. The Uruguayan took over at the end of the 2022-23 season, during which the team was already facing relegation. While they earned promotion back to La Liga after finishing second in the Segunda Division, the lack of positive results under Pezzolano’s stewardship led the club to make the difficult decision to sack him.

While the blame falls on the coach and the players for the poor performances on the pitch, many fans also criticize president Ronaldo Nazario’s lack of involvement with the club. Last weekend, as Valladolid faced Getafe—a crucial match in their fight to avoid relegation—Ronaldo was busy streaming his “Galacticos Open 2024” tennis tournament on his Twitch channel, RonaldoTV, instead of focusing on the footballing crisis at hand.

This has only added to the growing discontent among supporters, who believe the club’s leadership is not fully invested in its struggles. Fans have been vocal about their concerns for some time. On September 21, 2024, during a match against Real Sociedad at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium, they displayed a banner that read: “No somos un ascensor. Somos un historico,” which translates to “We’re not an elevator. We’re a historic club.”

Since acquiring a controlling 51% stake in the club in 2018, Ronaldo’s ownership has seen little change in Valladolid’s fortunes. Since the 2020-21 season, the club has oscillated between La Liga and the Segunda División, relegated in two campaigns and promoted in other two. Now, sitting at the bottom of La Liga with just 9 points, 10 goals scored, and 32 conceded, fans fear that history may repeat itself unless drastic change occurs soon.

Rubio appointed as interim coach

In the wake of Paulo Pezzolano’s dismissal, Real Valladolid is in search of a coach who can lead the team out of the relegation zone. However, with the club in its current state, it is an unattractive proposition for many. In the interim, Alvaro Rubio has been appointed as the new head coach. The 45-year-old, who previously coached Real Valladolid’s youth academy, will now look to stabilize the team.

Rubio’s first task will be the upcoming Copa del Rey match against Real Avila. In his pre-match press conference, he addressed the possibility of remaining in the role long-term, acknowledging the challenges ahead: “I didn’t know what would happen. There’s a possibility of continuing, and for now, I’m here, excited about it, happy for it, because it’s a club’s effort that we want to move forward with, and I’m going to prepare for this match as if it were my last, and do it as best as I can.”