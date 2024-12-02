Real Madrid’s pursuit of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has reportedly hit a snag, with the Canadian international nearing a contract extension with his current club. This development leaves Real Madrid needing to reassess their transfer strategy.

Real Madrid has shown a preference for securing players on reduced fees in recent years, often employing a patient approach, waiting for contracts to expire to sign players on free transfers. This strategy, however, may not be successful in this instance.

According to reports from Sport, Davies has revised his salary demands, bringing them closer to what Bayern Munich is willing to offer. Negotiations between the player and the German giants are reportedly “close” to finalizing a new deal, potentially ending Real Madrid’s hopes before the end of the month. Bayern aims to secure the extension before the year’s end.

Recent reports suggested that Davies was open to a move to Barcelona, a development that likely served as a warning sign for Real Madrid, indicating his commitment to a move to Spain may not have been absolute. This revelation casts doubt on the viability of a move to the Spanish capital.

Manchester United’s emerging interest

Adding another layer of complexity, reports suggest that Manchester United are now showing considerable interest in Alphonso Davies. While no concrete bids have been made public, United’s interest adds yet another variable to the equation. The pursuit of Davies appears to be a challenge that Real Madrid will need to face.

Real Madrid’s left-back situation

Real Madrid, however, remains relatively stable at the left-back position. Despite an ongoing injury crisis affecting other areas of the team, the club’s left-back position is currently unthreatened. The club will need to explore alternative options to strengthen the squad.

The potential contract extension for Davies represents a significant setback for Real Madrid and Manchester United. The club’s reliance on a patient, cost-effective transfer strategy may not always guarantee success, and this situation highlights a potential shift in priorities for Davies. With the rising interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid’s chances of signing the Canadian left-back appear to be diminishing.