Jurgen Klopp‘s departure hasn’t seemed to disrupt Liverpool’s momentum. Under new coach Arne Slot, the Reds secured a 2-0 victory against Manchester City on Matchday 13 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. After the match, star forward Mohamed Salah addressed his ongoing contract situation, which has been a subject of increasing speculation.

The past few weeks have been tense for the Egyptian international, who publicly acknowledged that his contract, which runs until June 2025, remains unresolved. Speaking with Sky Sports after the win, Salah opened up about his feelings regarding the uncertainty:

“Honestly… it’s in my head. Until now this is the last Man City game I will play for Liverpool, so I was just going to enjoy it,” the Liverpool star admitted, who despite the contract drama swirling around him, Salah played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s triumph, scoring and providing an assist in what was another outstanding individual performance.

Salah expressed disappointment with how contract talks have been handled by the club, stating that no official proposal has been made to him so far. Amid this situation, he’ll be aiming to make the best out of the time he has left in the club: “I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and will see what will happen.”

The standoff between Salah and Liverpool’s hierarchy appears to center on the club’s reluctance to offer the 32-year-old a long-term deal. While Salah’s quality is beyond question (11 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League), Liverpool’s longstanding policy has been to offer shorter contracts to veteran players, which has complicated negotiations.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s fanbase is vocal in its desire to see Salah remain at Anfield for years to come. The forward received a warm reception from the supporters during the 2-0 win over Manchester City, and he took a moment to reflect on the unique atmosphere at Anfield. “It’s very special. I don’t take it for granted. I’m enjoying every minute here. It feels like home. It’s always special feeling always scoring at Anfield and winning games,” the star said.

Salah equals Rooney’s Premier League milestone

Since arriving at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has firmly established himself as one of the Premier League‘s most prolific and consistent forwards. In the 2-0 victory over Manchester City, the Egyptian reached a significant milestone, equaling a record previously held only by legendary striker Wayne Rooney.

Salah’s assist to Cody Gakpo in the 12th minute, followed by his clinical penalty in the 78th minute, saw him notch his 36th goal-and-assist combination in Premier League matches. This achievement places him alongside Rooney, underscoring not only Salah’s remarkable goalscoring ability but also his influence as a key playmaker for Liverpool.