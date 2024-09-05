Landon Donovan, a legend in American soccer, has expressed his desire to one day manage either the USMNT or USWNT. The 42-year-old, who recently became interim coach for the NWSL’s San Diego Wave, is just beginning his managerial career. However, he already holds bold ambitions for the future. His passion for coaching and commitment to U.S. Soccer has made his name synonymous with leadership aspirations, particularly for the national teams.

What does Landon Donovan think of possible USMNT future?

Donovan’s coaching career took an unexpected turn when the San Diego Wave appointed him as their interim manager. While this move surprised many, it marked Donovan’s return to the sidelines after nearly two years away from coaching. His previous experience came at the USL Championship level with the now-defunct San Diego Loyal. There, he gained valuable insight but remained somewhat under the radar.

In a conversation with fellow former USMNT player Alexi Lalas on the “State of the Union” podcast, Donovan opened up about his coaching ambitions and what leading the Wave means to him. “I would [like to coach the USMNT or USWNT]. That’s a long way down the road, but I really do enjoy coaching,” Donovan said. He acknowledged the transient nature of coaching careers, where managers are often hired only to be fired after short stints. “Right now, in my life, I don’t want to do that to my family. If that opportunity comes, I would very much be open to it,” he explained.

For now, the 42-year-old is content with his role at the San Diego Wave. The team’s location and community involvement make it a perfect fit for his personal and professional life.

“Wave is right in my backyard, it’s a community that I love and love representing,” Donovan said.

However, his long-term vision undoubtedly includes higher-profile positions, such as leading the national teams on the world stage.

Skepticism over USMNT’s coaching choices

While Donovan is eager to see the American national teams succeed, he has voiced skepticism over the U.S. Men’s National Team’s recent hiring decisions. Mauricio Pochettino will most likely take charge of the USMNT, but Donovan remains cautious about how the Argentine coach will fit into the team’s dynamics.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Donovan added, “We have seen over the last decade-plus—a big name means nothing.” While the ex-striker holds Pochettino in high regard, he is concerned that the success of the team will depend on much more than just having a prominent manager on the sidelines. “I think [Pochettino] is a very good manager, but we just don’t know how that’s all going to gel together,” he added.

Donovan’s comments reflect a broader theme in international soccer, where big-name coaches do not always guarantee success. He has seen both high-profile managers succeed and struggle during his playing career, which has led him to adopt a more pragmatic view of the situation.

Although Lalas floated the idea that Pochettino could invite Donovan to join his coaching staff, the 42-year-old is focused on his current role with the San Diego Wave. He admitted that while he’s intrigued by the idea of contributing to the USMNT, he first wants to refine his tactical approach and gain more experience before taking on such a high-profile position. “Right now, I’m happy to be at San Diego Wave,” he stated. His immediate goal is to help the California-based club bounce back after a challenging start to the season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO