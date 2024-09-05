Several Turkish Super Lig teams are reportedly looking to sign veteran Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier. Most European summer transfer windows have already closed, including the Premier League. English top-flight clubs were forced to halt any incoming transfer business following the deadline on Aug. 30.

Nevertheless, Super Lig teams in Turkey have until September 18th to make moves. This means that Premier League sides cannot bring in new players, but they can still offload players to Turkey. Top Turkish teams have been linked with a plethora of foreign players in recent days, including Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. This deal, however, now seems somewhat unlikely.

Star defender’s playing time as dwindled so far this season

While the Brazilian looks set to stay in the Premier League, Trippier’s future is less certain. The right-back was previously a mainstay in manager Eddie Howe’s starting lineup since he arrived at the Magpies in 2022. Newcastle officials were able to grab the defender from Atletico Madrid for around $15 million at the time.

Despite previously being a major piece of the puzzle under Howe, Trippier has lost his starting role in the team. The Magpies manager has opted to select Tino Livramento at right-back in each of the team’s first three league matches. Trippier did make an appearance in the Carabao Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest. He eventually came off for Livramento.

Unhappy with his new role at Newcastle, Trippier is reportedly open to a move away from the club. Fellow Premier League side Everton previously expressed an interest in the defender while the English transfer window was still open. A deal between the two teams, however, could not be agreed.

Because of this, four Turkish Super Lig teams are now apparently targeting Trippier. According to Sky Sports, Istanbul Basaksehir, Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Eyupspor have all submitted offers to sign the right-back on loan.

Trippier’s annual wages, about $8.1 million, would be an issue for at least some of these clubs. A possible agreement to share the player’s wages must come before a deal.

Magpies may not sanction deal without replacement

Nevertheless, Newcastle is now hesitant to let Trippier leave. The Premier League transfer window closed. The club cannot find a suitable replacement. Emil Krafth can also play in the position as well, but the Swede has been featuring at center-back due to various other injuries within the squad.

Newcastle’s resistance to sell the star could mean that the veteran will feature on the bench until at least January. Not only did Livramento take over for the Trippier with the Magpies but he also essentially replaced him with the England national team.

Trippier recently announced his retirement from the national team after earning 54 caps with the Three Lions. The defender’s decision came as he did not feature in England interim manager Lee Carsley’s first squad. The former U21 boss picked fellow right-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rico Lewis and Livramento for his first round of matches with the senior team.

PHOTOS: IMAGO