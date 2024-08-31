The United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) has over 150 years of history that dates back to the late 19th century. While the team has experienced its fair share of highs and lows over the decades, its journey began with a humble and historic first game.

The inaugural match laid the foundation for what would become a storied soccer tradition in the United States.

Clark Field in the East Newark district of Kearny, New Jersey, hosted the very first international match outside of the United Kingdom on November 28, 1885. The contest pitted the United States against Canada.

With a score of 0-1, the Canadians prevailed. The United States came out on top the next year in a match played at the same stadium; the Americans scored the game’s lone goal. However, officially, neither game was acknowledged.

Why wasn’t it considered official? Per This Day In Football History, the reason is that Canada’s Western Football Association arranged the contest with the unofficial governing body of US football, the American Football Association. As a result, both countries consider it an unofficial international.

Official debut

Instead, according to some records, the USMNT played its very first game on August 20, 1916, marking the beginning of the team’s international journey.

This match took place in Stockholm, Sweden, when soccer was still gaining a foothold in the United States. The American team, a mix of amateur and semi-professional players, faced off against Sweden; it was a significant event for both nations.

For Sweden, it was one of their early ventures into international soccer. For the United States, it was a historic first as they participated on a worldwide level.

At the time, World War I was raging across Europe. However, neutral countries like Sweden were still able to host sporting events. The USMNT’s trip to Sweden was part of a broader tour that included multiple matches in Scandinavia. This tour was not just about competition; it was also an opportunity for the American players to gain experience and for the sport to gain exposure in the United States.

The sport is on rise in the US

In the early 20th century, soccer was not the dominant sport in the United States. While it had gained popularity in some regions, particularly among immigrant communities, it was still far from being a mainstream sport.

The United States Football Association (USFA), now known as the United States Soccer Federation (USSF), was founded in 1913 to promote and govern the sport of soccer in the country. The association quickly recognized the importance of international competition in raising the profile of soccer in the United States.

The Stars and Stripes’ debut 1916 match against Sweden ended in a 3-2 victory for the United States; a result that would go down in history as the team’s first international win.

The match took place at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium, a venue that had hosted the 1912 Summer Olympics just a few years earlier. The American players, despite their lack of international experience, managed to secure a hard-fought victory against the Swedes.

The American team’s goals came from Dick Spalding, captain Thomas Swords, and Charles Ellis. Spalding’s goal was particularly noteworthy as it was the first-ever goal scored by the USMNT in an international competition.

The victory was a significant achievement for the fledgling national team. It also provided a sense of legitimacy to the efforts of the USFA in promoting soccer in the United States.

The USMNT’s first game in 1916 was more than just a match; it was a pivotal moment in the history of American soccer.

This initial foray into international competition laid the groundwork for the development of the sport in the United States. While soccer would continue to struggle for mainstream acceptance in the US for many years, the seeds of the game’s future growth were planted during this early period.

Photo credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire :