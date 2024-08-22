As the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) resumes following its Olympic break, the league has witnessed several significant changes. Among the most notable is the hiring of Landon Donovan as the interim head coach of the San Diego Wave. The decision to appoint Donovan, a USMNT legend, has sparked discussions and concerns; particularly from USWNT defender and Portland Thorns captain Becky Sauerbrunn.

Landon Donovan’s transition into coaching in the NWSL comes as a surprise to many; given his lack of experience in the women’s game. The ex-striker has a long history of playing men’s soccer, including successful stints with the LA Galaxy and the USA. Despite that, he readily admits that coaching in the NWSL comes with a “steep” learning curve.

Speaking to the media, Donovan admitted, “I have a baseline, I know a lot of the players here [in San Diego] from watching them throughout the last few seasons, but the rest of the league…I’m going to have to lean on people, and I’m getting up to speed fast. I’ve watched a ton of film in the last two weeks trying to understand the league better.”

This honest admission has done little to ease concerns, particularly from those within the women’s soccer community; especially the ones who feel that coaching in the NWSL requires a deep understanding of the league’s unique dynamics.

Becky Sauerbrunn reveals concerns about Landon Donovan with Wave

Becky Sauerbrunn, a stalwart of the USWNT and one of the most respected voices in the sport, has openly questioned the decision to hire Donovan. Speaking on the Good Vibes FC podcast alongside former USWNT star Sam Mewis, Sauerbrunn highlighted the challenges Donovan might face due to his lack of experience in the women’s game.

“I don’t know a lot about Landon, but I don’t think he has that experience of living the women’s game, of the ups and downs that we’ve gone through, both as a sport, as a league in the NWSL, as players,” Sauerbrunn remarked. Her concerns stem from the significant differences between the NWSL and MLS, where Donovan has spent most of his career.

Sauerbrunn also speculated on the motivations behind San Diego Wave’s decision to appoint Donovan. “I wonder what San Diego’s goals are for these last 10 games,” she said. “I think that might make more sense why they hired Landon. Like, maybe Landon’s coming in as somebody to inject that motivation or have some change and something new and like, ‘Let’s just add a different X-factor into this combination and see what happens.'”

The 39-year-old added that having experience coaching women’s soccer isn’t necessary to be successful in the NWSL. However, she stressed that the position becomes “exceedingly more difficult” when a coach is unfamiliar with the players, the league, and the surrounding atmosphere.

What did Donovan say?

Donovan has been candid about the challenges ahead, noting that the transition will involve “lots of bumps on the road”. Nonetheless, he remains optimistic about the potential progress the team can make under his guidance. “You will not see a team that’s perfect tomorrow by any means, but there will be progress. I think it will be clear to see,” the manager stated. He also expressed his intention to approach the role with bravery and a willingness to adapt.

The 42-year-old did not shy away from addressing the speculation that his NWSL role might be a stepping stone to future opportunities, particularly in MLS. “I’ve been offered four MLS jobs in my life since I started coaching and turned down all of them,” he revealed. “One is, in no particular order, I love San Diego. I love working with good people…I don’t worry about the next job or the next gig or what this means, or the stepping stone.”

