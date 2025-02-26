Did Lionel Messi leave pitch with injury in Inter Miami’s Champions Cup win? Javier Mascherano clears up substitution concerns

Inter Miami delivered a dominant performance against Sporting Kansas City, securing a 3-1 victory on the night and a 4-1 aggregate win to book their place in the Round of 16 of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The match, held at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, saw Lionel Messi produce a moment of brilliance with a stunning volleyed goal.

Nevertheless, despite the Herons’ triumph, supporters were worried by Messi’s second-half replacement. Upon being substituted, the Argentine chose to go directly to the locker rooms; he had begun his third game in less than a week. With fitness concerns always lingering around the veteran, speculation quickly arose regarding his condition.

Inter Miami’s head coach, Javier Mascherano, fielded a full-strength lineup featuring Messi and his ex-Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. The match started with the Herons dictating the tempo, and it took just 19 minutes for Messi to make his mark. After a pinpoint chest control from a Luis Suarez cross, the Argentine superstar executed a beautiful left-footed volley from the edge of the box, sending the stadium into raptures.

The goal was more than just a stunning strike—it was a milestone. It marked the 100th time Messi and Suarez had combined for a goal in their careers, with Suarez assisting Messi for the 55th time. Miami tightened their grip on the match with two quickfire goals in first-half stoppage time. Tadeo Allende struck in the 45’+1 minute after a brilliant Alba assist, before Suarez himself found the net just two minutes later, making it 3-0 before half-time.

Sporting Kansas City managed to pull a goal back in the 63rd minute, as Memo Rodríguez unleashed a powerful long-range effort past the Miami goalkeeper. However, Miami comfortably saw out the game, ensuring their progression to the next round, where they will face Jamaica’s Cavalier SC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mascherano addresses concerns over Messi’s fitness

Despite the impressive victory, much of the post-match discussion centered around Messi’s unusual decision to head straight to the locker room after his substitution. Given the congested fixture schedule and the veteran’s age, fans feared the worst. However, Mascherano was quick to downplay any injury concerns, explaining that squad management was the key reason behind the substitution.

“What interests us is that they can be available for all matches, then if we do not need them in certain games, it is much better,” he explained. He emphasized that Messi, Suarez, Busquets, and Alba had all been substituted with their long-term fitness in mind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The important thing is that they understand the situation, which is for their own good. If they are feeling good, we are going to be stronger. In the end, it is important to have them for the maximum number of games.”

The 40-year-old boss further highlighted the challenges posed by Inter Miami’s packed schedule, noting the impact of fatigue and travel on the squad. “We played three games in six days, we also had to travel to Kansas in the freezing cold, and we played with one less player against NYC, which causes more wear and tear,” he said. “I want to have all the players available at all times, but if I have the opportunity to rest them, I will do so.”