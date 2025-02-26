Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
concacaf champions cup
Comentarios

Did Lionel Messi leave pitch with injury in Inter Miami’s Champions Cup win? Javier Mascherano clears up substitution concerns

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami is substituted for Benjamin Cremaschi #30 during the second half of a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup second leg match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami at Chase Stadium on February 25, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
© Getty Images Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami is substituted for Benjamin Cremaschi #30 during the second half of a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup second leg match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami at Chase Stadium on February 25, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inter Miami delivered a dominant performance against Sporting Kansas City, securing a 3-1 victory on the night and a 4-1 aggregate win to book their place in the Round of 16 of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The match, held at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, saw Lionel Messi produce a moment of brilliance with a stunning volleyed goal.

Nevertheless, despite the Herons’ triumph, supporters were worried by Messi’s second-half replacement. Upon being substituted, the Argentine chose to go directly to the locker rooms; he had begun his third game in less than a week. With fitness concerns always lingering around the veteran, speculation quickly arose regarding his condition.

Inter Miami’s head coach, Javier Mascherano, fielded a full-strength lineup featuring Messi and his ex-Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. The match started with the Herons dictating the tempo, and it took just 19 minutes for Messi to make his mark. After a pinpoint chest control from a Luis Suarez cross, the Argentine superstar executed a beautiful left-footed volley from the edge of the box, sending the stadium into raptures.

The goal was more than just a stunning strike—it was a milestone. It marked the 100th time Messi and Suarez had combined for a goal in their careers, with Suarez assisting Messi for the 55th time. Miami tightened their grip on the match with two quickfire goals in first-half stoppage timeTadeo Allende struck in the 45’+1 minute after a brilliant Alba assist, before Suarez himself found the net just two minutes later, making it 3-0 before half-time.

Sporting Kansas City managed to pull a goal back in the 63rd minute, as Memo Rodríguez unleashed a powerful long-range effort past the Miami goalkeeper. However, Miami comfortably saw out the game, ensuring their progression to the next round, where they will face Jamaica’s Cavalier SC.

Advertisement

Mascherano addresses concerns over Messi’s fitness

Despite the impressive victory, much of the post-match discussion centered around Messi’s unusual decision to head straight to the locker room after his substitution. Given the congested fixture schedule and the veteran’s age, fans feared the worst. However, Mascherano was quick to downplay any injury concerns, explaining that squad management was the key reason behind the substitution.

“What interests us is that they can be available for all matches, then if we do not need them in certain games, it is much better,” he explained. He emphasized that Messi, Suarez, Busquets, and Alba had all been substituted with their long-term fitness in mind.

messi inter miami sporting kc
Advertisement

“The important thing is that they understand the situation, which is for their own good. If they are feeling good, we are going to be stronger. In the end, it is important to have them for the maximum number of games.”

The 40-year-old boss further highlighted the challenges posed by Inter Miami’s packed schedule, noting the impact of fatigue and travel on the squad. “We played three games in six days, we also had to travel to Kansas in the freezing cold, and we played with one less player against NYC, which causes more wear and tear,” he said. “I want to have all the players available at all times, but if I have the opportunity to rest them, I will do so.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Kylian Mbappe misses Real Madrid training: Will he be available to play in Copa Del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad?

Kylian Mbappe misses Real Madrid training: Will he be available to play in Copa Del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad?

As Real Madrid gears up for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal clash against Real Sociedad, an unexpected absence from training has raised eyebrows.

Have injuries taken their toll on Neymar? Fans spot major ‘red flag’ at Santos presentation – Video

Have injuries taken their toll on Neymar? Fans spot major ‘red flag’ at Santos presentation – Video

Neymar’s highly anticipated return to Santos was meant to be a joyous homecoming, marking a fresh start after an injury-plagued spell in Saudi Arabia. However, one small detail from his official presentation has sent fans into a frenzy.

Milan fans await Christian Pulisic's full return alongside Rafael Leao: What to expect against Parma in Serie A

Milan fans await Christian Pulisic's full return alongside Rafael Leao: What to expect against Parma in Serie A

Christian Pulisic returned to play for AC Milan, taking a late substitute role in their 1-0 Champions League victory against Girona on Wednesday. While his brief cameo sparked hope for Milan fans, questions linger about whether he will start in the upcoming Serie A clash against Parma on Sunday.

Leao to lead Milan alone? Conceicao provides Christian Pulisic injury update before Champions League clash

Leao to lead Milan alone? Conceicao provides Christian Pulisic injury update before Champions League clash

AC Milan play Girona at San Siro in a crucial Champions League match, and Rafael Leao may have to shoulder the attacking load alone. Christian Pulisic's injury woe linger, but head coach Sergio Conceicao has given an update on his status.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo