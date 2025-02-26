Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Club World Cup
Comentarios

FIFA’s bold move: Major kit changes coming to 2025 Club World Cup – Why Manchester City and Real Madrid won’t be happy

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Erling Haaland (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right)
© Getty ImagesErling Haaland (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right)

FIFA is set to introduce a significant on-pitch change to kits in the 2025 Club World Cup, a move that has sparked debate among fans and clubs alike. The new regulations will directly impact how teams present themselves on the pitch, with certain clubs, including Manchester City and Real Madrid, expected to be particularly unhappy.

While FIFA’s goal is to create more clarity and consistency in kit choices, the implementation of these changes could see some of soccer’s biggest clubs unable to wear their traditional colors in every match.

the international governing body has now published the official regulations for the upcoming Club World Cup, outlining its approach to kit colors, team equipment, and match attire. The most striking rule states that it will prioritize teams wearing their first-choice (home) kits whenever possible. However, in an effort to avoid color clashes, it will also take greater control over kit assignments, Footy Headlines suggests.

According to Article 29 of FIFA’s official regulations, teams will be informed of their designated kit colors one month before the tournament. FIFA has also established a priority order for kit assignments, ensuring that teams are aware of what they will wear well in advance. “The priority is for teams to wear their first-choice colors,” the regulations state. “FIFA will endeavor to ensure that each team wears its first-choice playing kit at least once during the group stage.”

milan kit

This marks a notable departure from past international tournaments, where some clubs never had the opportunity to wear their home kits due to kit clashes. The new rules guarantee that every team will showcase their traditional colors at least once in the group stage—with one possible exception.

Advertisement

Manchester City and Real Madrid forced to abandon traditional jerseys?

While the idea of ensuring every team wears its home kit at least once sounds logical, the regulations also introduce a controversial twist. As part of FIFA’s detailed approach to kit color assignments, the organization is placing greater emphasis on factors like dark vs. light contrasts and color vision deficiency accommodations. This means that some teams may be required to wear specially designed kits that do not align with their traditional colors.

marmoush manchester city

Manchester City is a prime example of this issue. The reigning Premier League champions are reportedly set to wear a unique kit designed specifically for the Club World Cup—one that does not feature their iconic sky blue colors. This decision has raised eyebrows among fans, as it means one of Europe’s most recognizable clubs may not be allowed to wear their traditional home kit for large portions of the tournament.

Advertisement

Similarly, Real Madrid, who traditionally wear all-white kits, could face similar restrictions. If FIFA deems their usual kit too similar to that of an opponent, the Spanish giants could be forced to wear an alternative outfit, breaking their long-standing tradition.

vinicius modric real madrid

How FIFA will decide kit assignments

To prevent disputes, FIFA has established a clear hierarchy for determining kit colors. The process follows a specific order:

Advertisement
  1. Team A’s outfield kit is assigned first
  2. Team B’s outfield kit is selected based on compatibility
  3. Both teams’ goalkeeper kits are determined
  4. Match officials’ kits are assigned last

Additionally, FIFA has final authority over all kit decisions, with a FIFA Match Director reviewing and approving kit color assignments before each match. These decisions will be discussed in the Match Coordination Meeting, and once finalized, clubs will have no say in altering their kit selections.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Why it’s time for MLS to play games overseas

Why it’s time for MLS to play games overseas

NFL is scheduling more games overseas than ever before, so why not MLS? The soccer league already features several teams owned by NFL billionaires and should consider playing competitive MLS games overseas. For example, who's up for Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy at the renovated Camp Nou in Barcelona? Instead of worrying about foreign teams […]

2026 World Cup: FIFA considers unprecedented change for matches in the United States

2026 World Cup: FIFA considers unprecedented change for matches in the United States

A study from Queens University Belfast highlighted the extreme heat, humidity, and solar radiation expected during the 2026 World Cup in North America. Researchers recommended adjusting match times to avoid peak heat and extending hydration breaks to over three minutes per half to mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses among players.

Could Trump hand Russia a ticket back to the FIFA World Cup?

Could Trump hand Russia a ticket back to the FIFA World Cup?

No matter what side of the political aisle you sit on, or even if you straddle the middle, there's no denying that right-wing politics are having a moment in the United States. From President Donald Trump having a replica of the World Cup trophy behind his desk when he's signing his umpteenth executive order to […]

Is the Wenger Law confirmed? FIFA considers regulatory changes that could transform soccer forever

Is the Wenger Law confirmed? FIFA considers regulatory changes that could transform soccer forever

FIFA is considering significant rule changes to soccer, to be implemented from July 1st, 2025. These changes will be discussed at the March IFAB meeting and include a potential offside law overhaul (Wenger Law), real-time VAR communication, a "Challenger" system for coach-requested reviews, and measures to reduce time-wasting.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo