FIFA’s bold move: Major kit changes coming to 2025 Club World Cup – Why Manchester City and Real Madrid won’t be happy

FIFA is set to introduce a significant on-pitch change to kits in the 2025 Club World Cup, a move that has sparked debate among fans and clubs alike. The new regulations will directly impact how teams present themselves on the pitch, with certain clubs, including Manchester City and Real Madrid, expected to be particularly unhappy.

While FIFA’s goal is to create more clarity and consistency in kit choices, the implementation of these changes could see some of soccer’s biggest clubs unable to wear their traditional colors in every match.

the international governing body has now published the official regulations for the upcoming Club World Cup, outlining its approach to kit colors, team equipment, and match attire. The most striking rule states that it will prioritize teams wearing their first-choice (home) kits whenever possible. However, in an effort to avoid color clashes, it will also take greater control over kit assignments, Footy Headlines suggests.

According to Article 29 of FIFA’s official regulations, teams will be informed of their designated kit colors one month before the tournament. FIFA has also established a priority order for kit assignments, ensuring that teams are aware of what they will wear well in advance. “The priority is for teams to wear their first-choice colors,” the regulations state. “FIFA will endeavor to ensure that each team wears its first-choice playing kit at least once during the group stage.”

This marks a notable departure from past international tournaments, where some clubs never had the opportunity to wear their home kits due to kit clashes. The new rules guarantee that every team will showcase their traditional colors at least once in the group stage—with one possible exception.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City and Real Madrid forced to abandon traditional jerseys?

While the idea of ensuring every team wears its home kit at least once sounds logical, the regulations also introduce a controversial twist. As part of FIFA’s detailed approach to kit color assignments, the organization is placing greater emphasis on factors like dark vs. light contrasts and color vision deficiency accommodations. This means that some teams may be required to wear specially designed kits that do not align with their traditional colors.

Manchester City is a prime example of this issue. The reigning Premier League champions are reportedly set to wear a unique kit designed specifically for the Club World Cup—one that does not feature their iconic sky blue colors. This decision has raised eyebrows among fans, as it means one of Europe’s most recognizable clubs may not be allowed to wear their traditional home kit for large portions of the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Similarly, Real Madrid, who traditionally wear all-white kits, could face similar restrictions. If FIFA deems their usual kit too similar to that of an opponent, the Spanish giants could be forced to wear an alternative outfit, breaking their long-standing tradition.

How FIFA will decide kit assignments

To prevent disputes, FIFA has established a clear hierarchy for determining kit colors. The process follows a specific order:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team A’s outfield kit is assigned first Team B’s outfield kit is selected based on compatibility Both teams’ goalkeeper kits are determined Match officials’ kits are assigned last

Additionally, FIFA has final authority over all kit decisions, with a FIFA Match Director reviewing and approving kit color assignments before each match. These decisions will be discussed in the Match Coordination Meeting, and once finalized, clubs will have no say in altering their kit selections.