Dayot Upamecano could decide his future soon: The French star surges in Bayern talks, pushing Real Madrid out

By Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring a goal.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesDayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring a goal.

Dayot Upamecano has emerged as one of Bayern Munich‘s key players. Although he joined the team in 2021, Vincent Kompany’s arrival catalyzed his rise to exceptional status. However, the Frenchman’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and delays in his renewal have attracted interest from Real Madrid. Despite this, the 27-year-old star appears to be making progress on an extension and seems poised to decide his future soon.

According to Sami Mokbel, reporting for BBC Sport, Dayot Upamecano has made significant progress in contract renewal talks with Bayern Munich. The German team remains quite optimistic that the 27-year-old defender will remain with them. Although the details of his renewal have not yet been released, GOAL reported that the Frenchman was requesting a salary of $17 million per season, which the team appears ready to accept.

While it does not guarantee Upamecano will renew his contract, it appears the differences regarding the terms of his new deal have been resolved. Honorary president Uli Hoeneß even stated on Sky Sports that he believes Dayot will extend his stay with Bayern Munich, highlighting Vincent Kompany’s presence in the team as a key factor. As a result, the German team would cease searching for a center back, thus steering clear of Ibrahima Konate and Marc Guehi.

Although Dayot Upamecano was already a solid center back, Vincent Kompany has turned him into much more than just a defender. With his impressive vision of the game, the Frenchman has become one of the key players in the team’s ball distribution from the back. As a result, his presence has become structural, as he is able to connect the team and distribute the load even under pressure. Therefore, betting on his continuity in Germany fosters his growth.

Ragnar Ache of 1. FC Koln is challenged by Dayot Upamecano of FC Bayern Munich.

Ragnar Ache of 1. FC Koln is challenged by Dayot Upamecano of FC Bayern Munich.

Without Upamecano, Real Madrid may push for another Bundesliga star

Even though Dayot Upamecano appears close to extending his contract with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid still maintain strong interest in signing a center-back in the transfer market. With David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger reportedly set to leave as free agents, the team’s defensive options look limited. Because of this, they have set their sights on one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga.

Ibrahima Konate ruled out: Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle Barcelona for a top Bundesliga defender

Ibrahima Konate ruled out: Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle Barcelona for a top Bundesliga defender

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid have prioritized Nico Schlotterbeck’s arrival due to difficulties in securing Upamecano. Nonetheless, he won’t be leaving as a free agent; instead, a substantial transfer fee will be required, as his contract with Borussia Dortmund extends until 2027. Despite this, rumors suggest that the defender is eager to leave. However, his acquisition won’t be straightforward, as Barcelona are also keen on securing his services.

