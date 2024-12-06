Manchester United were shaken by the passing of long-time receptionist Kath Phipps at the age of 85. The news has prompted an outpouring of tributes from those closely connected to the club, including Inter Miami president David Beckham, who described Phipps as the “heartbeat” of Manchester United.

Over her more than 55 years at the club, Phipps greeted hundreds of players at the Carrington training ground. Yet, it was Beckham, who spent 13 years at the club, that shared a particular bond with her. Each time he walked past the reception, Phipps was there, offering a warm welcome and support. Beckham took to Instagram to pay tribute to her.

“Forever in our hearts… The first and last face I would always see was Kath sat at reception at Old Trafford waiting to give me my tickets for the game, she was the heartbeat of Manchester United , everyone knew who Kath was and everyone adored her,” Beckham wrote.

“I moved up to Manchester at 15 and Kath made a promise to my mum and dad ‘I’ll look after your boy for you don’t you worry‘ and from that first day till the last day I spent with her that’s exactly what she did ❤️ Old Trafford will never be the same without your smile as we walk through those doors… We love you ❤️,” he concluded his message.

The sad news prompted reactions from several former and current Manchester United players, including Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martínez, David De Gea, Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand, Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar, and Wayne Rooney, among others. Rooney, in particular, referred to Phipps as “the heart and soul of Manchester United.”

Who was Kath Phipps?

Kath Phipps was the beloved receptionist at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground, a position she held for more than five decades. She first joined the club in September 1968 as a switchboard operator, and then took on the role of United’s receptionist.

Throughout the late 1960s and beyond, Phipps greeted players, staff, and visitors with unwavering kindness, becoming a familiar and comforting presence for everyone who passed through the gates. For many, including David Beckham, she left a lasting impact, not only on first-team players but also on the club’s young talent. Phipps treated each player like family, embodying the familial culture that has long been a hallmark of Manchester United.

From Sir Matt Busby to Sir Alex Ferguson, and continuing to this day, Kath was part of the golden eras that shaped one of the most storied clubs in football history. Her warmth and devotion made her an integral part of the United family, and now, tributes are pouring in from everyone who had the privilege of meeting her during her long tenure at the club.

For her 55th anniversary at Manchester United, Phipps was featured in a poignant interview that will resonate deeply with Red Devils fans: “I don’t think I’ve had one cross word with anybody in all the years I’ve been here. I look forward to coming in and having a smile on my face every day, wishing people ‘good morning’. I just enjoy being here. Not everybody can say they enjoy going to work but I do. Soccer has been my life.”