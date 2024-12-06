Even from a distance, one voice resounded more heavily than the others as Barcelona commemorated its 125th anniversary. Lionel Messi, the greatest player to don the Blaugrana jersey, shared a poignant message with fans, expressing his enduring love for the club that shaped his career and his life. “I miss you a lot,” the Argentine said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo. “I hope we can meet again soon. I hope you feel proud of being part of the best club in the world.”

Though the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was unable to attend the celebrations in person, his words brought back waves of nostalgia, rekindling the memories of a relationship that spanned two decades and transformed soccer history. Messi’s journey at Barcelona is unparalleled. Arriving in Catalonia as a 13-year-old boy from Rosario, Argentina, he joined La Masia, Barcelona’s iconic youth academy, and quickly became a beacon of hope for the club.

Over the next 21 years, he evolved into the heart of the team, delivering performances that redefined greatness. Between his debut in 2004 and his departure in 2021, Messi shattered records and expectations, scoring 672 goals, providing 303 assists, and becoming the all-time top scorer in Barcelona’s history.

For the Blaugrana fans, Messi was more than a player—he was a symbol of joy, creativity, and triumph. His magic on the pitch helped the Catalan club achieve unprecedented success, including four UEFA Champions League titles and ten La Liga crowns, firmly cementing his place as a club legend.

Painful goodbye

In 2021, financial difficulties forced Barcelona to make a decision that shocked the footballing world—letting Messi go. His emotional farewell press conference left fans heartbroken, as the sight of Messi in tears symbolized not just the end of an era but the challenges Barcelona faced during one of its most turbulent periods.

Yet, even as he moved to Paris Saint-Germain and now Inter Miami, Messi’s love for Barcelona and its fans remained steadfast. A contract does not define the bond he shares with the club; it is woven into the very fabric of his being.