Even when they aren’t playing, Manchester City are notorious for being innovative. In a first for the club, they will introduce a fourth kit for the 2024-25 season. This kit, however, is not just another design in the lineup. It represents a groundbreaking collaboration with British musician and lifelong Manchester City fan, Noel Gallagher. Best known as a member of the iconic rock band Oasis, Gallagher’s involvement in designing this kit adds a unique cultural layer.

Noel Gallagher’s association with Manchester City is no secret. The musician has been a vocal supporter of the club for years. He often shares his passion for the English side in interviews and public appearances. His connection to the club is so deep that one of Oasis’s songs, “Blue Moon Rising,” has become an unofficial anthem for the team. It echoes through the Etihad Stadium during home matches.

Given this close relationship, it’s no surprise that rumors about Gallagher’s involvement in the design of a new City kit quickly gained traction. When asked about these rumors during an interview in April, Gallagher confirmed them, albeit with his characteristic humor. “Yes, where have you heard that?” he responded when first questioned about the project. I can’t say too much, but it’s a ‘Definitely Maybe’-inspired third kit and it’s far-out. I’ve seen it, I designed it. It’s got a massive picture of my head on all the tops! No, it’s great. It’s been a real honor to do it for the 30th anniversary. It’s amazing.”

Tribute to ‘Definitely Maybe’

The inspiration behind the new kit is a tribute to the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s debut album, Definitely Maybe, released on August 29, 1994. Many consider this album a cornerstone of British music and played a significant role in the global success of Oasis. Thus, the Premier League winners may unveil their first-ever fourth uniform on Thursday, August 29th, according to Footy Headlines. Aligning the kit’s release with the album’s 30th anniversary would be a fitting homage to both the band’s legacy and Gallagher’s contribution to the club.

The kit itself looks like a reflection of the album’s iconic cover art, capturing the essence of the 90s Britpop era. This collaboration is more than just a commercial venture. The Oasis kit for Manchester City is a cultural celebration that brings together music, soccer, and community.

What will Oasis kit with Manchester City look like?

One of the most talked-about features of the new kit is the font used for the player names and numbers. Designed by Noel Gallagher himself, the font is based on his handwriting, giving it a playful, almost cartoonish quality. This design choice has drawn comparisons to the widely mocked Comic Sans font, leading to a divided response among fans.

By posting a screenshot of someone writing on paper, Manchester City teased Gallagher’s participation on social media, hinting at the font’s unique origins. The reactions, however, have been mixed. Some fans appreciate the personal touch that Gallagher brings, seeing it as a nostalgic throwback reminiscent of 90s cartoons like Rugrats. Others have criticized the design, with some even suggesting it looks like the work of a child with a marker pen.

