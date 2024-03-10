In honor of the Gallagher brothers, who have been Manchester City supporters for as long as anybody can remember, the club’s new third jersey will have Oasis-inspired details.

Throughout their careers, the Gallaghers and the club have collaborated on every single project, which has further deepened their already legendary bond.

Among their many unofficial collaborations in the fashion industry are kit launches, advertisements, films, and the now-iconic Maine Road concerts.

Noel, who is 56 years old, is famous for his work with the band Oasis, where he played guitar and was the primary composer. The band’s albums and songs are considered some of the best of all time.

He and his brother Liam had a major falling out in 2009, which led to the breakup of Oasis. Since then, they have both gone solo. Since 2011, the elder Gallagher sibling has put out four studio albums as Noel Gallagher’s Flying Birds.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Oasis’ first studio album, which was released on August 29, 1994. In honor of the event, Gallagher has announced that City will wear a commemorative jersey next year.

What did Noel Gallagher say?

Noel was questioned about the rumors of a Manchester City uniform styled after Oasis during his latest interview. At first, Noel seemed surprised, but then he said, “Yes, where have you heard that?”

“I can’t say too much, but it’s a ‘Definitely Maybe’-inspired third kit and it’s far-out. I’ve seen it, I designed it,” he said. And he joked: “It’s got a massive picture of my head on all the tops!

“No, it’s great. It’s been a real honor to do it for the 30th anniversary. It’s amazing’’, he said on the Friday Football Social podcast on BBC 5 Live Sport.

The question then turned to the musician’s relationship with Pep Guardiola, manager of the treble winners. He said that Guardiola politely requested his phone number after their first encounter.

It was then that Noel was invited to interview Guardiola after his arrival at the club. The Spaniard started dropping by the High Flying Birds’ dressing room after shows, according to Noel, and the two immediately became friends.

“He’s an amazing fella. If you spend any time with him you’ll see why his players run through brick walls for him – why players run themselves into the ground for him. He’s got that thing – he’s a wizard”, he added.

What will City’s Osasis-themed kit look like?

In addition, The Daily Star confirmed that City would don the unique uniform during the next 2024-25 season. Supposedly, the older Gallagher brother helped design it. ‘Blue Moon Rising’ and other of his songs are often mixed into the stadium soundtrack on game days.

In contrast to previous limited-edition jerseys, this is going to be the club’s third or fourth official playing shirt. The report further cites a member of the Gallagher family. He said: “It’s been in the works for a couple of months and Noel was absolutely chuffed to be asked.

“He’s watched City since the 1970s and the final design is almost there. [He] once had a pop at Liam when he started his clothing line, Pretty Green, but this is entirely different. Both are mad City fans but it is Noel who was asked. As for Liam Gallagher himself, he is not thought to be involved in the collab.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images