Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT showdown continues: Al-Nassr captain’s jersey sets new record in fresh win over Inter Miami’s star

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has long been defined by goals, trophies, and unforgettable nights on the pitch. But now, even off the field, the two legends continue to push each other to new heights. Recently, Ronaldo managed to edge out his great rival once again — this time not with a ball at his feet, but with a shirt that carried immense historical and sentimental value. The outcome? Another symbolic victory that proves the Portuguese icon’s legacy remains as powerful as ever.

For nearly two decades, Ronaldo and Messi have mirrored each other’s brilliance. Every record broken by one was quickly answered by the other. Now, this duel has extended into the world of soccer memorabilia. In an auction organized by MatchWornShirt.com, CR7’s Portugal jersey from a 5-0 win over Armenia, where he scored a brace, became the centerpiece of a fierce bidding war.

The shirt reached an astonishing $83,800 with four days still left in the auction, instantly surpassing its rivals and placing Ronaldo ahead of Messi in this unexpected arena. Until then, it was Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain jersey against Reims in 2023 that held the top spot.

MatchWornShirt.com confirmed: “The top donned by Ronaldo during Portugal’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Armenia, where the 40-year-old bagged a brace, is currently at £61,657 (€71,0126) in a live auction. Even with four days to go, the Portuguese’s shirt has surpassed the website’s previous number one sale — Messi’s PSG-worn jersey against Reims in 2023.”

The record revealed

The mystery surrounding this auction reached its climax when it became clear that Ronaldo’s shirt had broken the record for the most valuable match-worn jersey sold on the platform. With this, the Portuguese star dethroned Messi, reaffirming the eternal back-and-forth that defines their careers.

The boom in soccer collectibles has meant that owning a piece of clothing once worn by either Ronaldo or Messi is akin to owning a piece of history. Between them, the two occupy eight of the top 10 most valuable shirts ever sold, with names like Heung-Min Son and Cole Palmer filling the remaining gaps.

The Top 10 Most Valuable Shirts

Rank Player Value 1. Cristiano Ronaldo $83,800 2. Lionel Messi $64,400 3. Lionel Messi $59,600 4. Heung-Min Son $57,700 5. Cristiano Ronaldo $53,100 6. Lionel Messi $51,500 7. Cristiano Ronaldo $51,000 8. Lionel Messi $50,500 9. Cole Palmer $48,500 10. Lionel Messi $44,100

The table illustrates how closely intertwined the two remain. Ronaldo’s latest triumph at the auction house is not just about money — it’s about influence, nostalgia, and the continued hunger of fans to feel connected to their heroes.

