Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT showdown continues: Al-Nassr captain’s jersey sets new record in fresh win over Inter Miami’s star

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
© Ira L. Black/Lars Baron/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has long been defined by goals, trophies, and unforgettable nights on the pitch. But now, even off the field, the two legends continue to push each other to new heights. Recently, Ronaldo managed to edge out his great rival once again — this time not with a ball at his feet, but with a shirt that carried immense historical and sentimental value. The outcome? Another symbolic victory that proves the Portuguese icon’s legacy remains as powerful as ever.

For nearly two decades, Ronaldo and Messi have mirrored each other’s brilliance. Every record broken by one was quickly answered by the other. Now, this duel has extended into the world of soccer memorabilia. In an auction organized by MatchWornShirt.com, CR7’s Portugal jersey from a 5-0 win over Armenia, where he scored a brace, became the centerpiece of a fierce bidding war.

The shirt reached an astonishing $83,800 with four days still left in the auction, instantly surpassing its rivals and placing Ronaldo ahead of Messi in this unexpected arena. Until then, it was Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain jersey against Reims in 2023 that held the top spot.

MatchWornShirt.com confirmed: “The top donned by Ronaldo during Portugal’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Armenia, where the 40-year-old bagged a brace, is currently at £61,657 (€71,0126) in a live auction. Even with four days to go, the Portuguese’s shirt has surpassed the website’s previous number one sale — Messi’s PSG-worn jersey against Reims in 2023.”

The record revealed

The mystery surrounding this auction reached its climax when it became clear that Ronaldo’s shirt had broken the record for the most valuable match-worn jersey sold on the platform. With this, the Portuguese star dethroned Messi, reaffirming the eternal back-and-forth that defines their careers.

Advertisement

The boom in soccer collectibles has meant that owning a piece of clothing once worn by either Ronaldo or Messi is akin to owning a piece of history. Between them, the two occupy eight of the top 10 most valuable shirts ever sold, with names like Heung-Min Son and Cole Palmer filling the remaining gaps.

The Top 10 Most Valuable Shirts

RankPlayerValue
1.Cristiano Ronaldo$83,800
2.Lionel Messi$64,400
3.Lionel Messi$59,600
4.Heung-Min Son$57,700
5.Cristiano Ronaldo$53,100
6.Lionel Messi$51,500
7.Cristiano Ronaldo$51,000
8.Lionel Messi$50,500
9.Cole Palmer$48,500
10.Lionel Messi$44,100

The table illustrates how closely intertwined the two remain. Ronaldo’s latest triumph at the auction house is not just about money — it’s about influence, nostalgia, and the continued hunger of fans to feel connected to their heroes.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Who really works harder, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Legend sets record straight on work ethic debate

Who really works harder, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Legend sets record straight on work ethic debate

One of the game’s greats has stepped in to challenge that idea, arguing that the story isn’t as one-sided as many fans have been led to believe.

Otávio breaks silence on exit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to join Saudi Pro League rival

Otávio breaks silence on exit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to join Saudi Pro League rival

Portuguese winger Otávio released a statement after leaving Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr to join a Saudi Pro League rival.

How Cristiano Ronaldo inspired young Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid star’s mother makes heartfelt six-word confession

How Cristiano Ronaldo inspired young Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid star’s mother makes heartfelt six-word confession

Behind the statistics and the goals lies a more intimate narrative — one that begins in Mbappe’s childhood home, where a mother’s heartfelt recollection reveals just how deep his admiration for Ronaldo truly ran.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of the 18 teams qualified after September international window

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of the 18 teams qualified after September international window

After a packed September full of qualifiers, 18 teams have officially booked their place at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo