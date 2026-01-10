Report: Messi’s Inter Miami make U-turn, consider bringing back MLS Cup champion after contract expires

After lifting the Major League Soccer Cup with a victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps, Inter Miami underwent a significant roster overhaul. However, one of the players who departed the club could now be in line for a return — and a reunion with Lionel Messi.

“Racing were surprised by Inter Miami’s recent interest in Baltasar Rodriguez,” TyC Sports reported this week. The 22-year-old midfielder was part of the squad during the 2025 season, but the Herons chose not to exercise their purchase option at the end of the year, forcing Rodriguez to return to Argentina.

Under the agreement signed at the beginning of last season, Inter Miami had the option to make the move permanent by paying Racing Club $5 million for 80 percent of Rodriguez’s transfer rights. That price tag was ultimately deemed too high, prompting the MLS side to walk away from the deal.

“The possibility has emerged that the Herons — the club where Lionel Messi plays and the reigning MLS champions — could prepare a new offer for the midfielder,” TyC Sports added. While the report notes that “it is not yet known under what conditions the transfer could take place,” indications suggest Inter Miami would look to negotiate a lower fee than the original agreement.

Racing’s firm stance on Baltasar Rodriguez

After Inter Miami declined to activate the purchase clause, Baltasar Rodriguez returned to Racing and joined preseason training ahead of the 2025 campaign. Reports indicate that head coach Gustavo Costas welcomed the midfielder back enthusiastically and is keen to keep him as part of the squad.

Rodriguez’s three goals and three assists in 22 appearances for the Herons appear to have reinforced his value, particularly with Racing set to compete this year in the domestic league, the Copa Argentina, and the Copa Sudamericana. Given that context, any potential departure would require a significant offer. “He would not leave again unless it is through a sale,” TyC Sportsreported.

Inter Miami’s plan B also involves Racing

As Inter Miami continue shaping their roster for the 2026 season, head coach Javier Mascherano has identified the addition of an attacking midfielder as a priority. Giovani Lo Celso remains the club’s primary target, with reports indicating that concrete talks have taken place and that a compelling offer has already been presented to the Real Betis player.

While Lo Celso would be the ideal addition given his pedigree with the Argentina national team, alternative options are also being explored. Baltasar Rodriguez stands out among them, particularly because of his prior experience with Inter Miami and a full season of MLS action under his belt.

Another name in the mix is Matko Miljevic, a United States-born midfielder with experience in MLS and the USMNT, who currently plays for Huracan in Argentina. The 24-year-old has confirmed contact from Inter Miami, though he has also expressed interest in joining Racing Club — the same club that holds Rodriguez’s rights. This complex set of possibilities could ultimately lead to a solution that benefits all parties involved.