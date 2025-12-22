FIFA Ranking update leaves Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal and Top 10 unchanged ahead of 2026 World Cup

The FIFA Ranking, which evaluates and orders the strongest national teams in the world, has been updated for the final time in 2025, setting the landscape ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With only minimal movement, Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, and the entire Top 10 remained unchanged in the latest release.

Although the March international window will be the final stage of World Cup qualifying, several international competitions have taken place during the club season. This update was primarily influenced by the 2025 Arab Cup, which was held between November 25 and December 18.

Tournament champions Morocco (11th) received a significant boost of 3.22 points but remained just 0.55 points shy of overtaking Croatia for a place in the Top 10. Still, the African side widened its gap over 12th-ranked Italy, which sits on 1,702.06 points and continues to fight for World Cup qualification.

Meanwhile, Argentina, Portugal, and other national teams from CONMEBOL and UEFA did not play any matches during this ranking period, leaving their point totals unchanged. The Top 10 could see movement once Messi, Ronaldo, and the rest of the world’s elite return to action during the March international window.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal secured a World Cup spot during the November FIFA break.

The top 33 positions in the rankings remained unchanged, with Algeria climbing above Egypt to move into 34th place. Jordan (now 64th and Argentina’s group-stage opponent at the World Cup), Vietnam (107th), and Singapore (148th) were the only teams to gain multiple positions in this update.

Although the next international window arrives in March, the Africa Cup of Nations has already begun, with Morocco opening the tournament on Sunday. Once the competition concludes on January 18, another FIFA Ranking update is expected, affecting only African nations in terms of points gained or lost.

Could the ranking affect the 2026 World Cup?

The FIFA Ranking was used to determine the pots and groupings for the 2026 World Cup draw. However, now that the draw has been completed and the groups finalized, despite six remaining qualification spots, future ranking updates will have no impact on the tournament, which kicks off in June 2026.

FIFA Ranking Top 10

Spain — 1,877.18 points. Argentina — 1,873.33 points. France — 1,870 points. England — 1,834.12 points. Brazil — 1,760.46 points. Portugal — 1,760.38 points. Netherlands — 1,756.27 points. Belgium — 1,730.71 points. Germany — 1,724.15 points. Croatia — 1,716.88 points.

