Christian Pulisic’s Milan heartbreak leads to Italian Super Cup bombshell: Serie A president makes major shock decision on Supercoppa’s future

Christian Pulisic arrived in Saudi Arabia carrying the weight of expectation, history, and unfinished business. Milan had lifted the Italian Super Cup twelve months earlier, and the hope was that the American star could once again inspire a deep run on neutral soil. Instead, the Rossoneri’s title defense collapsed abruptly, triggering not only sporting consequences but also a seismic shift behind the scenes. In the aftermath of that failure, a dramatic statement from the top of Italian soccer has cast serious doubt over the future of the competition itself.

What unfolded in Riyadh was not just a semifinal defeat. It became a catalyst for a far bigger reckoning. Milan’s Italian Super Cup campaign ended at the first hurdle with a 2-0 defeat to Napoli at the King Saud University Stadium. Goals in each half sealed the Rossoneri’s fate, exposing structural weaknesses that had been quietly growing all season.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side created moments of promise, but missed chances proved costly, and Napoli punished every lapse. Milan, who entered the competition as reigning champions, is now left with only Serie A to salvage its season. For Christian Pulisic, the night was particularly sobering. Unlike the previous Supercoppa, where he had been decisive, this time the American could not tilt the balance. As La Gazzetta dello Sport observed, the team lacked backbone, cohesion, and cutting edge.

The defeat did more than eliminate Milan from a cup competition. It underlined serious shortcomings in squad construction. Injuries forced Allegri into uncomfortable compromises, and the absence of a reliable center-forward was equally glaring.

Even Pulisic, usually the Red and Blacks’ creative engine, was neutralized. Without support and rhythm around him, his influence faded—something that rarely happens when Milan is functioning properly. The result was a deflated team, exiting Saudi Arabia with questions rather than answers. For the Saudi audience, the spectacle was competitive—but sparse. And that detail would soon matter.

The revelation that changes everything

Amid the fallout, Ezio Simonelli, President of Lega Serie A, dropped a bombshell during an interview with Sky Italia. Speaking candidly about the Supercoppa’s future, Simonelli finally confirmed what many had suspected. “Next year, it won’t be in Saudi Arabia, and perhaps we’ll return to the old format,” he said.

Thus, it has now been confirmed that the 2026 edition will not be held in Saudi Arabia, potentially ending the seven-year run of expanded, overseas tournaments. Instead, Serie A is considering a return to the traditional single-match Super Cup between the Scudetto winner and Coppa Italia winner.

Christian Pulisic and the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana

Why Serie A is rethinking the Supercoppa

The move comes after mounting criticism. Attendance figures in Saudi Arabia for Italian matches averaged under 10,000 fans per game, a stark contrast to Spain’s Super Cup events in the same country, which regularly draw crowds exceeding 50,000. Fans and pundits alike have questioned whether commercial gain has come at the expense of atmosphere, identity, and prestige.

Milan’s limp semi-final performance only amplified those concerns. Supporters have also been divided. Some welcome the return to tradition, calling the overseas format “embarrassing.” Others remain skeptical, wary that financial pressures could eventually override sentiment.