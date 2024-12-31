Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is once again a subject of heated speculation. Following a career resurgence with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, the legendary Portuguese player has lately hinted about a January move to Manchester City. His playful remarks at the Globe Soccer Awards, where he stated, “You never know what is going to happen,” have left fans and pundits alike wondering if he could make a sensational return to the Premier League—this time under Pep Guardiola’s guidance.

But while the allure of working with Guardiola and joining City’s star-studded lineup is undeniable, there’s a surprising twist. One key objective may keep Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, though potentially with a different club. What could be so compelling to make Ronaldo reject a potential move to one of Europe’s elite clubs?

Since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has been nothing short of a goal machine. The forward has netted an impressive 74 goals in 83 appearances, including 16 goals this season, with 10 strikes in 12 Saudi Pro League matches. Despite his prolific scoring, the Portuguese star’s time in Saudi Arabia has been marred by a lack of major team successes.

His only trophy with Al-Nassr came in August 2023, when they lifted the Arab Champions Cup. As of now, Al-Nassr sits in fourth place in the Saudi Pro League, 13 points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad. With the league title likely out of reach this season, Ronaldo faces a challenging question: is staying with Al-Nassr worth it if team trophies remain elusive?

Reports suggest the Portuguese’s current contract, which runs until June 2025, leaves him open to exploring new opportunities. According to Marca, the star is considering “attractive sporting projects” outside Saudi Arabia. However, there’s one key reason that could persuade him to remain in the Saudi Pro League.

The one goal that might cause Ronaldo to remain in Saudi Arabia

While a move to Europe and a reunion with elite-level competition remains an option, Ronaldo is reportedly driven by one unfulfilled ambition: winning the Saudi Pro League title. Having clinched league trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, Ronaldo wants to add this accomplishment to his glittering résumé.

Marca adds: “Ronaldo is still keen to win the league title with Al-Nassr—an objective that could convince him to stay in the Saudi Pro League.” This desire has fueled speculation that if the veteran stays, it might not be with Al-Nassr. Other Saudi clubs, potentially with better chances of securing the league title, could become viable options for the Portuguese superstar.

What lies ahead for Ronaldo in 2025?

Ronaldo’s potential departure from Al-Nassr raises several questions. Should he opt to remain in the Kingdom, he would likely need at least one more season to fulfill his title ambitions. This could also mean considering clubs better positioned to dominate the league.

However, Al-Nassr’s current season isn’t entirely devoid of hope. While a league title appears unlikely, the team has already qualified for the AFC Champions League Elite knockout stages, offering Ronaldo a chance to end the season with silverware.