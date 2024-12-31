Adil Rami, the former France international and World Cup winner, launched a scathing critique of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s recent comments on the relative merits of the Saudi Pro League and Ligue 1. Ronaldo’s assertion that the Saudi league surpasses Ligue 1, claiming that “France is only Paris Saint-Germain,” prompted a strong response from Rami during a Twitch livestream.

The comments generated considerable interest, highlighting the ongoing debate about the competitiveness of various soccer leagues and also the ongoing rivalry between players.

Rami, known for his outspoken nature, responded with considerable irony: “Do you want me to show you images of defenders in Saudi Arabia? Just because he’s had an incredible career doesn’t make what he says true. I think it’s just a communication trick,” he said.

Rami’s comments suggest that Ronaldo’s assessment of the league is not accurate and highlights the challenges faced by players in different leagues. He also points out that it is not appropriate for a player to make such sweeping statements, and that the statement was primarily a publicity stunt.

Rami emphasized the competitiveness of Ligue 1, challenging Ronaldo’s limited view: “Try playing against Monaco, Lille, or Marseille. Go with your little team to play against Brest.“ He further highlighted the defensive strength of the league, stating: “If he played two years in Ligue 1, they’d eat him alive.“ These comments emphasize the competitiveness of the league and highlight the challenges involved in playing in Ligue 1.

Rami’s admiration for Ronaldo, despite disagreement

Despite his criticism of Ronaldo’s statements, Rami acknowledged his admiration for the Al Nassr player. However, he expressed concern about the broader impact of Ronaldo’s words: “I’m a fan of Cristiano, but this time he was wrong. When he says that the Saudi championship is better than the French one, he drags a lot of people with him,” he stated. The comments suggest that Rami agrees with Ronaldo’s assessment of the player himself, but that he strongly disagrees with the assessment made regarding the leagues.

Ronaldo also cited the extreme heat in Saudi Arabia as a factor influencing player performance: “If you don’t believe me, try sprinting with 38, 39, or 40 degrees Celsius,” he said.

Ligue 1 responded on social media with an image of Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup, along with the caption: “Leo Messi playing at 38 degrees” and a goat emoji, referencing Messi’s GOAT status. This response illustrates the strong opinions and considerable rivalry between the two leagues. The response itself is also interesting, as it points to the ongoing debate about which player is the greatest of all time.