At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal is already being discussed as a potential heir to the legacies of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two of the greatest players in soccer history. The Spanish winger, who has become a cornerstone of Barcelona’s first team, carries immense promise and responsibility.

Even at his young age, Yamal’s achievements are remarkable. The winger has already made over 70 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 13 goals and providing countless assists. In the 2024 season, he scored six goals and provided 12 assists across all competitions. He also played a key role in helping Spain win Euro 2024.

One of these legends, Messi, who spent 21 years at Camp Nou, is even Yamal’s idol—a fact that makes the comparisons all the more compelling. But what will it take for the Spaniard to join the pantheon of soccer greatness? The player’s super-agent Jorge Mendes has outlined exactly what the youngster needs to do to fulfill his potential and cement his place among the all-time greats.

Blueprint for greatness: Work ethic and focus

Mendes has stressed that while talent is crucial, the hard work and professionalism exemplified by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are what truly set them apart. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he urged Yamal to emulate their dedication.

“He has to follow the good examples, such as Cristiano and Messi, who at almost 40 years old are still competing. I think Cristiano is a good example for Lamine and all the youngsters for everything he has achieved,” Mendes said. “Today, he has almost 1,100 goals, something no one else has achieved. He is a very good example, not just on the field but also off the field, for how to manage a career.”

Mendes believes Yamal has unparalleled potential. “Lamine, with the quality that he has, if he does not make mistakes and knows well what he has to do—and I think he is aware of all his responsibilities—he has all the conditions to succeed at the highest level of world soccer. I do not see anyone like him in terms of talent. He is number one.”

The agent also praised Messi’s professionalism, calling him “an impressive player and a good example.” He highlighted that both Messi and Ronaldo achieved longevity and success through consistent focus and effort, qualities Yamal must emulate.

Avoiding pitfalls in modern soccer

Mendes also offered cautionary advice. He pointed out that many young players lose their way because of distractions, especially from people who exploit their newfound fame and fortune.

“Nowadays in the world of soccer, there are a lot of people who try to be close to the players,” Mendes warned. “What Lamine has to do is focus on his work and on Barca, and nothing else, and continue with his friends from the past. He should be very careful with the people who get close to him.”

The agent added that players must resist the temptation to prioritize business ventures or financial distractions over their game. “Otherwise, in a year or two, they will be worried about the money they lost somewhere. He has everything to be the number one in the world. Avoiding certain things, being focused, and following the best examples, he will win all the collective trophies and many individual ones.”