Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence? Inigo Martinez drops honest seven-word Al-Nassr confession that left Barcelona boss Hansi Flick stunned

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo and Inigo Martinez
© xCristiano Ronaldo and Inigo Martinez

The summer transfer window was relatively quiet for Barcelona, but one departure left fans and the manager stunned. Inigo Martinez, praised for his leadership and influence in the dressing room, suddenly packed his bags for Saudi Arabia. While many expected him to continue anchoring the backline alongside Pau Cubarsi, he instead chose a new adventure at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

The story might have seemed like a typical career move for a veteran, but it was the player’s seven-word confession during a private conversation that truly rattled coach Hansi Flick, leaving him visibly shocked.

For Barcelona supporters, the defender’s departure was both painful and surprising. At 34 years old, he had just completed what he described as the best season of his career, featuring in 46 matches, scoring three goals, and providing five assists. Beyond the numbers, he was a quiet leader in a squad filled with youthful talent.

In an interview with Jijantes, the centre-back admitted that his choice was far from easy. “It was not easy; I had to make the decision very quickly. At the time, I thanked the club for facilitating my departure, not everyone does. I felt like one of them, I loved getting there every day.”

The emotional goodbye hit hardest in the dressing room. “It was very hard for me to say goodbye to the players, and I’ve only been here for two years, and with some, just one year. Last year was the best of my career, but I saw it as very unlikely that I could stay one more year.”

The confession that left Flick in shock

The real turning point came during the team’s preseason tour in South Korea. On the flight home, the player approached Flick near one of the plane’s emergency exits to reveal the news personally. The German coach, who had publicly highlighted him as a crucial figure for the season, was blindsided.

As the Spaniard recalled: “I had the talk with Hansi in one of the emergency doors of the plane [coming back from South Korea]. We talked about the situation and the coach was shocked. I told him I had an offer that I considered irresistible.”

Those seven words“I had an offer I considered irresistible”—explained his decision. For Flick, it was a bitter blow, especially as he had planned to rely heavily on the defender’s experience to guide a young squad. Meanwhile, the allure of the Middle East and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play alongside Ronaldo is easily understandable.

The move to Al-Nassr—home of Cristiano Ronaldo—represents both a personal and professional shift for the veteran. After two years at Camp Nou, he saw the chance to embrace a new challenge in the Saudi Pro League as one he simply couldn’t refuse.

