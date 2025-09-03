Trending topics:
Back-to-back failures for Al-Nassr and Inter Miami: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face harsh reality after final defeats

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
© Ira L. Black/Lars Baron/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

For years, soccer fans believed that with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, anything was possible. Their names alone carried the weight of expectation, their mere presence enough to tilt a game’s outcome. But in the span of just two weeks, reality offered a harsh reminder: even the greatest of all time cannot always guarantee victory. Both Al-Nassr and Inter Miami fell in decisive finals, raising an uncomfortable question: Are Messi and Ronaldo beginning to show signs that their dominance alone might no longer be enough?

It began with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar led Al-Nassr into the Saudi Arabian Super Cup final against Al-Ahli, determined to add a long-awaited trophy to his collection in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo did his part, scoring from the penalty spot and later converting again in the shootout. Yet, despite his efforts, the Riyadh side fell short after a 2-2 draw ended in heartbreak on penalties.

A week later, the story repeated—this time across the Atlantic. Lionel Messi, still glowing from his impact at Inter Miami, stepped into the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders with dreams of lifting another trophy. Instead, his night unraveled in disappointment as the Herons were swept aside in a 3-0 defeat, their ambitions shattered before the full-time whistle. As ESPN noted, “Two soccer legends, icons of Barcelona and Real Madrid, fell in finals in consecutive weeks. Fate can be cruel, even to the ‘phenomena’ of soccer.”

Why wasn’t their magic enough?

What makes these defeats striking is not just the results but the circumstances. Both Messi and Ronaldo delivered individually, but soccer at the highest level often demands more than singular brilliance.

In Ronaldo’s case, Al-Nassr’s defense faltered at critical moments, unable to protect their advantage. For Messi, Inter Miami’s midfield and back line were completely overrun by a sharper, more organized Seattle side. These cracks in the collective ultimately rendered even the world’s finest players powerless.

It was a reminder that the game has changed. Where once Messi and Ronaldo could singlehandedly drag their teams to glory, today the demands of elite competition expose the limitations of squads built around aging stars.

The numbers still prove their worth

Yet to suggest that the two GOATs are finished would be misleading; far from it. Cristiano has scored 24 goals in 2025, while Messi has already netted 27, putting himself in contention for the MLS Golden Boot.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo proved decisive for Portugal, scoring the crucial equalizer in the UEFA Nations League final against Spain, a strike that pushed the match into extra time before his nation eventually triumphed.

Messi, too, continues to break barriers. In February, he etched his name into Inter Miami’s history books by scoring their first-ever Club World Cup goal, helping the club reach the Round of 16. These feats show that while time may have dulled their invincibility, their talent remains very much alive.

