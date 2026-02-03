Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in doubt as Manchester United reportedly make their call on the Portuguese star’s comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to stay in top form with Al Nassr, emerging as the team’s top scorer in the 2025-26 season. However, the Portuguese player is reportedly quite unhappy with the team’s lack of reinforcements. Given this, the veteran’s future with the team has been called into question, leading to speculation about a possible return to Manchester United. In response, the Red Devils have reportedly made a clear decision.

Far from easing, the situation between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has intensified, as he decided to skip Al Nassr training. As a result, the veteran’s future is now under scrutiny, as he appears increasingly unhappy with the club’s management, opening the door to a potential exit. Because of this, he has been linked with a possible return to Manchester United, and the team seems to have already made a decision.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United have decided not to pursue Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026. Despite the veteran reportedly being open to a significant wage reduction, the English side have chosen to stick with INEOS’ strategy, focusing on young players with potential and prioritizing the club’s long-term sustainability.

Having a valid contract until 2027, Cristiano Ronaldo might not have an easy task leaving Al Nassr. Unlike Benzema, the Portuguese player may not secure an agreement to release his contract. While he reportedly holds a €50 million clause to leave the team, being 40 years old makes him a difficult player for many teams to pursue. For that reason, the veteran striker may still be forced to remain with the Saudi Arabian team.

Ronaldo supposedly has no issues with Al Nassr, but rather with PIF

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain, but his issues stem not from Al Nassr, but from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). While Al Nassr have actively sought to strengthen their squad throughout the transfer window, that PIF and the league have reportedly blocked these moves. With this in mind, the Portuguese striker supposedly believes that his team has been mistreated compated to its rival, Al Hilal.

Unlike Al Nassr, Al Hilal were given the opportunity to sign top-level players such as Mohamed Meïté, Saïmon Nadélia Bouabré, and Karim Benzema. After this moves, they strengthen their position as favorites to win the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite. However, Cristiano Ronaldo lost Wesley Gassova and Haroune Camara in the offense, and they only reinforced themselves with local talent, which leaves them behind their direct rival.