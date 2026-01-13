Trending topics:
Bruno Fernandes may get a new teammate: Manchester United reportedly chase a star from Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates a goal.
Throughout the 2025-26 season, Manchester United have experienced significant instability, resulting in the dismissal of Ruben Amorim as head coach. Amid this turmoil, Bruno Fernandes once again faces uncertainty regarding the team’s sporting direction. Despite these challenges, the Red Devils remain determined to steer the team back on course, with plans to pursue a Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League standout in the coming weeks.

According to The Guardian, the Red Devils are considering making a formal offer for Ruben Neves, who is shining at Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. While his contract runs through June 2026, they are looking for the 28-year-old to make an immediate impact in the team’s midfield. As a result, Manchester United would submit a $27 million offer to secure his return to the Premier League in January 2026.

Even though Manchester United still do not have a permanent coach, INEOS and the front office are showing that the sporting project never depends on the manager, but on them. For this reason, Neves’ arrival is seen as a major solution to the instability in midfield, as Casemiro’s injuries and Manuel Ugarte’s poor form have left the team without balance. With this move, Bruno Fernandes could have a revamped squad to push for a Champions League spot.

Ruben Neves continues to showcase his impressive skills in the Saudi Pro League. Since joining Al Hilal, the 28-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided 27 assists in 111 games. He has firmly established himself as a central figure in the team and ranks among the league’s top players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Additionally, he maintains his status as a regular for Portugal, making his potential arrival to Manchester United a solid reinforcement.

Ruben Neves of team Al-Hilal FC warms up.

Manchester United are reportedly chasing a midfield rebuild

In order to improve the competitiveness of the roster, Manchester United are reportedly looking to make major changes to their midfield. Neither Casemiro nor Manuel Ugarte are guaranteed to remain with the team. For this reason, Neves’ potential arrival is seen as a long-term bet, but it would not be the only possible addition, as other alternatives are being considered for the 2026-27 season.

According to several British media outlets, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson are high priorities for the 2026-27 season. However, signing either star poses a challenge due to their price tags exceeding $100 million. Compounding this situation is the uncertainty surrounding Bruno Fernandes, who reportedly feels dissatisfied may be seeking an exit.

