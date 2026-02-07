Cristiano Ronaldo under fire as Saudi Pro League threatens to hit back with possible fine: What sanctions could Al-Nassr’s captain face if he continues boycott?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s tenure in Saudi Arabia is entering an unprecedented chapter. The 41-year-old superstar, who joined Al-Nassr in early 2023, has found himself at the center of a growing controversy, one that could see him facing potential disciplinary action. His recent absence from consecutive matches has sent shockwaves through the Saudi Pro League.

On Monday, he skipped Al-Nassr’s 1-0 win against Al-Riyadh, and just days later, he was missing again as his team triumphed 2-0 over Al-Ittihad thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Angelo Gabriel. According to Portuguese daily A Bola, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has taken this stand due to unpaid salaries—a staggering sum reportedly just under $23.6 million per month, totaling over $236 million per season.

“Cristiano has realized that there has been no change in the attitude towards him from the PIF fund… so much so that, in addition to the lack of investment in the transfer market, there continue to be major delays in the payment of salaries to the club’s players, staff and employees,” revealed A Bola. The striker reportedly stated he would have played had his back wages been received, highlighting a rare defiance from a player often seen as supremely professional.

The Saudi Pro League appears ready to facilitate Ronaldo’s departure this summer, despite his global stature. Various reports from England suggest that league officials are considering bringing in new stars like Mohamed Salah or Bruno Fernandes, signaling a strategic shift aimed at maintaining the league’s international appeal with players still at the peak of their careers.

Mohamed Salah (L) of Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo (M) of Al Nassr, and Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.

“The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules… No individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club,” a league spokesperson told BBC Sport. This statement underscores that even someone of the Portuguese’s stature cannot dictate recruitment or financial decisions beyond Al-Nassr’s management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Behind the scenes: Rivalries and transfers

Ronaldo’s frustrations are compounded by the league’s ongoing competitive reshaping. Al-Hilal, also owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), recently acquired Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, who marked his debut with a sensational hat-trick. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr’s recent transfer activity has been criticized as insufficient, especially compared to rivals who have spent heavily to strengthen their squads.

“Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters,” the Saudi Pro League added.

Despite his absence, Al-Nassr has won back-to-back matches, closing the gap with Al-Hilal to just a single point in the title race. Ronaldo himself has been prolific this season, scoring 17 league goals in 18 matches, still chasing the historic milestone of 1,000 senior career goals, currently sitting on 961.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sanctions question

While Ronaldo’s protest centers on finances and club management, his absence without a medical or technical justification may lead to formal sanctions. London-based Arabic newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat, reports that continued refusal to play could trigger disciplinary measures, including financial deductions or fines. This situation puts the legendary forward in a delicate position: balancing professional principles, personal financial expectations, and the scrutiny of an entire league.