Hansi Flick has already chosen his side as Barcelona could reportedly lose the German under one clear scenario

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on prior a game.
Hansi Flick’s arrival has been completely transformative for Barcelona, pushing the team forward after the departure of Xavi Hernández. He not only renewed the playing style, but also elevated players such as Raphinha, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal, among others, to their best versions. While the German has expressed that he is quite happy at Barcelona, the coach could reportedly leave at the end of the season under a specific scenario, worrying the fans.

According to Marca, Hansi Flick could consider stepping down from the final year of his contract with Barcelona if Joan Laporta fails to win the upcoming presidential elections. While the other candidate, Víctor Font, supports the German’s continuity, he has stated that Deco would not remain as sporting director if he wins—something that is hard to understand for the coach, who has publicly praised the Portuguese executive’s work.

As a partner-owned club, Barcelona must elect a new president every six years. With the next elections scheduled for March 15, 2026, current president Joan Laporta is seeking re-election. To do so, he must resign promptly, as he cannot campaign while in charge of the team. Although no official candidates have been announced yet, Spanish media reports suggest that Víctor Font, Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana, and Joan Camprubí Montal are also expected to run.

Hansi Flick, as per Marca, feels part of Joan Laporta’s candidacy and would be willing to publicly support him to win the elections. After the drama between Lionel Messi and the president, the German’s support would make all the difference in securing his second consecutive term. Having been central to the team’s revival, his opinion could influence the fans, who want him to stay with the team, something that is certain if Laporta wins the election again.

Barcelona&#039;s president Joan Laporta wants to be reelected

Laporta’s tenure pulled Barcelona back from financial ruin

Joan Laporta’s presidency at Barcelona has been quite controversial, as it has been met with strong criticism. Both the appointment and resignation of Xavi Hernandez and the mishandling of Lionel Messi’s departure have been his most criticized points. In addition, he has failed to break the eleven-year drought since the last Champions League. However, the president made an impeccable squad renewal and saved the team from bankruptcy.

Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona secure Champions League future with crucial decision on the European Super League

When he took over the team in March 2021, Laporta revealed that Barcelona were burdened with a net debt of €682 million and a net worth of -€451 million, while salaries consumed 103% of their income. Through strategic financial measures, Joan reduced the net debt to €469 million and brought salary expenses down to 54% of income, according to FC Barcelona. Although the Spanish side remains in debt, they now have more income to address immediate challenges.

By increasing Barcelona’s revenue and reducing salary expenses, Laporta managed to lead the team’s rebuilding process, with Mateu Alemany and Deco. They rejuvenated the squad, betting on players such as Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, and Cubarsi, while also increasing their competitiveness with Raphinha, Joan Garcia, Robert Lewandowski, and others. For this reason, he is seeking re-election to continue the project, aiming to win the UEFA Champions League again.

