Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘basketball’ celebration reportedly inspired by Al Hilal’s Ruben Neves after jab at Al Nassr

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr of Ruben Neves (R) of Al Hilal.
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr of Ruben Neves (R) of Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siu” celebration became a global phenomenon that spread beyond soccer into other sports. Recently, however, the Portuguese forward unveiled a completely different celebration that resembled a basketball slam dunk, a gesture that was reportedly inspired after Al Hilal star Ruben Neves appeared to take a jab at Al Nassr.

With Al Nassr traveling to face Al Najma on Wednesday, Ronaldo had a prime opportunity to add to his goal tally against the team sitting at the bottom of the Saudi Pro League standings. He did just that in the 7th minute, stepping up to take a penalty that he blasted into the top corner for the opener.

After scoring the game’s first goal, Ronaldo ran toward the corner to celebrate, but instead of performing his trademark “Siu,” he opted for something new. Looking toward the sideline, he mimicked a basketball-style slam dunk motion with his right hand.

Al Nassr went on to cruise past Al Najma with a dominant 5-0 victory, though Ronaldo didn’t score again. Still, much of the postgame attention centered on what might have inspired the celebration change, with local reports suggesting Neves may have played a role.

What did Ruben Neves say?

Tensions have been rising recently between Ronaldo and Al Hilal, beginning with their league meeting on January 12, when the forward appeared to gesture toward a camera implying Al Nassr had been robbed in that match. Controversy resurfaced again when Ronaldo reportedly opposed Karim Benzema’s potential move from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal, adding another chapter to the rivalry.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr receive Saudi Pro League title boost as Karim Benzema injury confirmed: Al-Hilal reveals timeline for his absence

Now the standings have shifted, with Al Nassr sitting first in the SPL and Al Hilal dropping to third after two straight draws. Following a 1-1 result against Al Taawoun on Tuesday, Neves spoke candidly about the league’s competitiveness:

I think we need to value this league because it’s one of the leagues in the world where four teams are fighting for the title. We’re almost in March and there are four teams fighting for the title. It’s been very competitive, but we need everyone to be in the same level, because what we see in some games and what we see in others is completely different,” the Portuguese midfielder stated.

He then added another pointed remark, without naming a specific club, suggesting that some teams have recently benefited from officiating decisions. “We want all to play the same games. I’ve seen players playing almost basketball and volleyball inside the box, where the referees go to the screen and still don’t give the penalty,” he stated in a post-match interview.

Local reports interpreted Neves’ comments as a reference to Al Nassr, who played the following day. Shortly after hearing the remarks from his Portugal national team teammate, Ronaldo appeared to respond subtly with the basketball-style celebration, widely seen as a playful nod to Neves’ quote.

