Messi vs. Yamal Finalissima showdown triggers ticket frenzy as Argentina-Spain sells out in two hours

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Spain's Lamine Yamal and Argentina's Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will headline one of the most intriguing matchups leading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Argentina and Spain are set to meet in March in the Finalissima, and the game is already generating massive anticipation around the world.

Tickets for the Argentina-Spain clash, scheduled for Friday, March 27, went on sale this week, and fans snapped them up in just two hours. As a result, Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, will be at full capacity, with more than 88,000 spectators expected in attendance.

The excitement surrounding the Finalissima is fueled by several factors. For starters, it features the reigning champions of South America and Europe, who also occupy the top two spots in the FIFA rankings based on their performances in recent years. That status makes them leading contenders to lift the World Cup this summer in North America.

It will also be a compelling individual battle. On one side stands Lionel Messi; on the other, Lamine Yamal — the global icon nearing the twilight of his career against the young prodigy widely viewed as a potential heir to his throne. Adding another layer to the storyline are the similarities in their playing styles and the shared distinction of wearing Barcelona’s iconic No. 10 jersey.

Argentina are the reigning Finalissima champions.

The next challenges for Argentina and Spain

The Finalissima will mark the first official match of the year for both national teams and the start of a demanding road to the World Cup. After facing Argentina, Spain will remain in Qatar for another friendly just three days later against Egypt.

Lionel Messi recalls Spain’s attempt to lure him away from the Argentina national team

see also

Lionel Messi recalls Spain’s attempt to lure him away from the Argentina national team

In the weeks leading up to their debut in North America, Luis De La Fuente’s squad will host Iraq on June 4 in a home send-off match, followed by another friendly against Peru in Mexico on June 8. That will serve as Spain’s final tune-up before opening its World Cup campaign against Cape Verde one week later.

Argentina, meanwhile, will face Qatar in Doha on March 31, four days after the Finalissima. In June, Lionel Scaloni will reconvene his squad and finalize the 26-man roster for the FIFA tournament, along with two friendlies in the days leading up to their opener against Algeria, with opponents yet to be determined.

The March FIFA break will be crucial

The Finalissima between Spain and Argentina will be one of the marquee matchups of the March international break — but not the only one. Several other national teams will be competing for an equally important objective: securing their place in the World Cup.

The intercontinental playoffs will take place in Mexico, where two spots will be up for grabs. New Caledonia, Jamaica and the Democratic Republic of the Congo will battle for one berth, while Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq will compete for the other.

At the same time, Europe will determine its final four qualifiers. Italy, Denmark, Turkey and Ukraine will vie for one spot; Poland, Wales, the Czech Republic and Slovakia for another; Ireland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo will compete in their own path; and Sweden, Romania, North Macedonia and Northern Ireland will contest the final berth.

