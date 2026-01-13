Cristiano Ronaldo claims Al Hilal ‘robbed’ Al Nassr after viral reaction in 3-1 SPL defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the central figures in Al Nassr’s loss to Al Hilal in a pivotal Saudi Pro League matchup. After the 3-1 defeat, the Portuguese star was caught on camera while making a pointed gesture over the referee’s performance, signaling that his team had been “robbed,” a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

The match opened with Al Nassr controlling possession and dictating the tempo against the home side, creating the game’s clearest chances. Despite that dominance, the breakthrough came in the 42nd minute when Ronaldo finished from close range after a well-weighted layoff from Kingsley Coman, giving the visitors a deserved lead.

Momentum shifted early in the second half when defender Mohamed Simakan brought down Malcom in the box, resulting in a penalty that Salem Al-Dawsari calmly converted. Moments later, chaos followed as goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi struck Rúben Neves while attempting to retrieve the ball from the net, prompting referee François Letexier to review the incident via VAR and issue a straight red card, a decision that dramatically altered the match.

Al Hilal completed the turnaround in the 81st minute when Mohamed Kanno fired home a right-footed strike off a Neves cross. Shortly after, Ronaldo was substituted for Wesley and exited the pitch visibly frustrated. Following another foul on Al-Dawsari, Letexier awarded a second penalty, which Neves converted to seal the result.

As Neves celebrated from the spot, television cameras cut to Ronaldo, who looked directly into the lens and waved his hand with a wry smile, a clear gesture of protest aimed at the officiating. The Al Nassr captain appeared to suggest his side had been wronged in a decisive match that allowed Al Hilal to open up a commanding lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

Could Ronaldo be suspended?

The match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr marked François Letexier’s first assignment as a referee in the Saudi Pro League, having built his reputation primarily in Ligue 1 and European competitions. His performance did not sit well with Ronaldo, and the gestures made by the Portuguese star after the final whistle could now expose him to disciplinary action.

Under Saudi Pro League regulations, implying that a referee is “bought” or “stealing” goes beyond a routine complaint and is treated as an attack on the official’s integrity and credibility. As a result, Ronaldo’s actions could be classified as a “serious offense” for “attacking the dignity or integrity of a match official.” Potential sanctions include a suspension of two to four matches, along with a fine ranging from 20,000 to 40,000 SAR (approximately $5,300 to $10,600).

A similar incident occurred in April 2024 during the Saudi Super Cup semifinals, when Ronaldo was sent off for elbowing an Al Hilal player. After the dismissal, he raised his fist and appeared to gesture toward referee Mohammed Al-Huwaish in a threatening manner, prompting the disciplinary committee to issue a two-match suspension and a 20,000 SAR fine (about $5,300), with the referee’s report describing Ronaldo’s conduct at the time as “disgraceful behavior.”

Jorge Jesus and the weight of the red card

After a strong first-half performance, Al Nassr unraveled following Al-Aqidi’s dismissal, forcing head coach Jorge Jesus to make defensive adjustments in an effort to salvage a draw. The controversial decision by Letexier drew criticism not only from Ronaldo but also from Jesus, who addressed the incident after the match. “When I saw the situation, there was no need for Al-Aqidi to be shown a red card,” he said during the post-match press conference.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese manager then offered his broader assessment of the contest, emphasizing how the red card shifted the balance of play: “Given the situations that occurred in the match between the two big teams, Al Nassr were the better side on the pitch before the red card. Nawaf’s red card was extremely harsh and it caused a clear imbalance in our team.“

